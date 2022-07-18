Area junior legion state baseball roundup

Class C

PWG stays alive, defeats Tri County

CREIGHTON — Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley stayed alive during the Class C junior state baseball tournament.

PWG broke a 2-all tied with a four-run fourth to help them defeat Tri County 6-4 Monday at Creighton.

PWG had seven hits but committed four errors.

Grady Kelly led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a RBI, while Cordell Wagner was 2-for-2.

PWG will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

PWG 200 040 0—6 7 4

Tri County 002 020 0—4 4 2

WP—Wolf. LP—NA. 2B—PWG: Baker.

DCB loses to Malcolm

CREIGHTON — Dannenbrog-Cairo-Boelus suffered its first lost of the Class C junior legion state baseball tournament on Monday.

DCB got out to a 2-0 lead through the first three innings on a Nolan Hurt RBI double and a Mason Gorecki RBI single but Malcolm roared back with six runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to win 10-2.

Hurt picked up the loss, throwing eight walks in his four innings and striking out two batters.

DCB also committed seven errors.

They will play Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley tommorow at 5 p.m in an elimination game.

DCB 101 00X X—2 5 1

Malcolm 000 64X X—10 7 0

WP—Frank. LP—Hurt. 2B—DCB: Hurt, Bohling. 2B—MAL: Meyer.