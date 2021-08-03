Big sixth inning helps Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus move into title game, will play Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley

PALMER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus used a big inning to earn its spot in Class C American Legion seniors state tournament final

Down 2-0 entering the sixth inning, DCB exploded with nine runs to take a 9-2 victory over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Tuesday in Palmer.

DCB will take on Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley, who eliminated Louisville/Weeping Water 3-0 earlier in thd day, in the final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

With the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, Elijah Boersen hit a two-RBI single to tie the game at 2-all.

After Kolby Gorecki walked to load the bases again, Justice Peterson hit a RBI single to score Eli Wooden to give DCB a lead it would not surrender.

DCB would bat around the lineup to score six more runs in the inning.

Boerson led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Carter Noakes was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a double and scored two runs. Eli Wooden was 2 for 3 with a RBI.

Tanner Simdorn got the victory for DCB, struck out nine batters while giving up five hits.

Meanwhile, the fourth inning helped keep Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley alive on the home field.

