Big sixth inning helps Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus move into title game, will play Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley
Big sixth inning helps Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus move into title game, will play Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley

PALMER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus used a big inning to earn its spot in Class C American Legion seniors state tournament final

Down 2-0 entering the sixth inning, DCB exploded with nine runs to take a 9-2 victory over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Tuesday in Palmer.

DCB will take on Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley, who eliminated Louisville/Weeping Water 3-0 earlier in thd day, in the final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

With the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, Elijah Boersen hit a two-RBI single to tie the game at 2-all.

After Kolby Gorecki walked to load the bases again, Justice Peterson hit a RBI single to score Eli Wooden to give DCB a lead it would not surrender.

DCB would bat around the lineup to score six more runs in the inning.

Boerson led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Carter Noakes was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a double and scored two runs. Eli Wooden was 2 for 3 with a RBI.

Tanner Simdorn got the victory for DCB, struck out nine batters while giving up five hits.

Meanwhile, the fourth inning helped keep Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley alive on the home field.

The offense scored all of its runs in the frame, helping PWG stay aliv in its 3-0 win over Louisville/Weeping Water Tuesday.

Karsen Reimers got the win for PWG, giving up only three hits and had eight strikeouts.

The offense produced only five hits, with Cade Caspersen leading the way by going 2 for 2 with a run scored.

DCB needs only one win to take the title as they are the only undefeated team in the field, while PWG will need to win twice.

First game begins at 5 p.m. If a second game is needed, it will be played at 8 p.m.

SOS 101 000 0—2 5 0

DCB 000 009 X—9 6 1

WP—Simdorn. LP—Hoatson. 2B—SOS:Lundstrom; DCB: Wooden.

Louisville/WW 000 000 0—0 3 0

PWG 000 300 X—3 5 1

WP—K. Reimers. LP—Savage. SV—Nekoliczak.

