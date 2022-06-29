Central City coasts to a 8-2 win over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy

Central City didn’t come out of the gates blazing, scoring one run in the first and second inning each.

Kale Jensen, with the help of a strong south wind, got the team going in the first with a solo shot over center field for a home run. Isaace Herman then launched an RBI double to center field to give Central City a 2-0 lead at the end of the second.

The third inning, however, is where Central City made its headway.

Dylan Belleci smacked a two-RBI triple to the right wall, bringing in Jensen and Ashton Gragg. Belleci then took advantage of a U-Save error and came back home the next at-bat.

In a game where tempers flared from time to time, Central City’s early 5-0 lead was too much for U-Save to overcome, and came away with an 8-2 win at Ryder Park on Wednesday night.

It’s the second time these teams have met this season, with U-Save winning the first game, 11-1.

“We’re starting to gel together with this group,” Central City coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “When we get guys on the base pads, we’re able to put pressure on teams with some of our speed. We were able to do that tonight and came up with some clutch hits in some clutch moments.”

Gragg picked up the win on the mound for Central City, throwing five strikeouts and three walks in five innings. He threw 108 pitches, 63 of which were strikeouts.

Detlefsen said he’s been an ace for them when they’ve needed him.

“He’s been one of our work horses this year,” he said. “We just didn’t have him available the first time we played Grand Island. He’s been pitching really well for us this year, so it wasn’t surprising for him to do well tonight.”

U-Save (15-8) scored one of their runs in the fourth inning on a Ayden Beran RBI double to left field that was at most one foot short of being a home run. The other run was scored in the sixth on a Brock Hurley RBI single to second base on a hard ground ball.

The Central City (13-5) seniors also scored three more runs in the fifth inning on two separate RBI singles and a Gragg steal of home plate.

Full of young players including a few called up from the junior team, Detlefsen said it took Central City a while to figure it out during their 4-4 start of the season. But with eight straight wins over a stretch in the middle of June, it’s clear the game is starting to click.

Nelson and Belleci led Central by going 2-for-4. Hurley led U-Save by going 3-for-4 on the night.

“I just told our guys that we kind of beat ourselves,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “We hadn’t been down in a game other than yesterday in quite awhile, and we kind of let it get to us. Just didn’t play our best baseball today.”

U-Save’s leadoff batter, Eli Ford, was out of the lineup due to an injury. Anderson said they’re hopeful to get him back by the weekend.

The Grand Island seniors play Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night at Ryder Park.

