Class C state baseball: DCB juniors rally to defeat PWG in extra innings

PENDER — After winning their first 23 games of the season, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus was in danger of ending its season with two straight losses.

Down to their final three outs of the season, the DCB juniors rallied back to stay alive in defeating Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 5-3 in eight innings in the Class C state tournament Monday at Pender.

PWG had a 3-1 lead going into the seventh inning, but DCB scored two runs in the top of the seventh, then added two more in the top of the eighth to get the win.

PWG scored two runs in the fifth inning to take the 3-1 lead.

Nolan Hurt delivered a two-RBI single that brought home Bosten Caspersen and Carter Noakes to tie the game at 3-all in the seventh.

In the next inning, Noakes delivered a two-RBI double to bring home Caspersen and Justice Peterson for a 5-3 lead.

Kyle Oakley scored for PWG in the bottom of the eighth inning, but that was as close as they would get.

For DCB, Noakes led the way by going 3 for 5, while Price was 2 for 4. Caspersen got the win as he came on in relief giving up only one hit and had four strikeouts.