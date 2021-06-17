Coslor’s homers key Home Federal sweep

“That was huge,” Wells said. “Cole gave us a big lift out of the bullpen, getting us out of the bases-loaded jam, and then he gave us four good innings of scoreless relief. That’s exactly what we needed out of him.”

In the second game, Home Federal broke things open with six runs in the third inning. Only three players were in the starting lineup in both games as Grand Island showed off its depth.

“Everybody got a start today and swung the bats really well,” Wells said. “Other than the little mishap in the first inning of the second game (an error that allowed a run with two outs), we played pretty good defense. That’s a good recipe for success when we pitch, play good defense and when the bats are swinging like they are now, we’re going to be a tough team.”

Ryan Williams went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs while Braden Robinson was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Making his first start of the season on the mound, Jackson Hansen went the distance, allowing no earned runs on one hit with nine strikeouts and five walks.

Home Federal improved to 10-3 entering Friday’s 5 p.m. home doubleheader against Fremont.

“We’re playing as a team,” Coslor said. “We’ve been playing way more together this sumer than we were this spring. It’s good to be out here with the guys.”

