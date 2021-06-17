Coslor’s homers key Home Federal sweep

Caleb Coslor appears to be making up for lost time.
After missing the spring high school season due to a knee injury, Coslor continued to swing a hot bat in triple-digit temperatures Thursday.
The third baseman hit a pair of home runs and drove in five to key Home Federal’s 12-4 win in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader with South Sioux City at Ryder Park.
With a nearly entirely new lineup, Home Federal kept cruising in the second game, winning 12-3 again in five innings.
Coslor helped Home Federal quickly rally from a 4-0 deficit in the opener. Grand Island starting pitcher Riley Plummer struggled with his control, allowing those runs in the top of the first on five walks and two hits.
But after Ryan Williams singled to lead off the bottom of the frame, Coslor hit his first homer over the fence in right centerfield.
“I just laid off the curveballs early in the count and waited to get a fastball up and tried to elevate something,” said Coslor, who went 3 for 4.
Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said Coslor has had consistently good at-bats.
“He’s seeing it right now,” he said. “He’s had a consistent amount of at-bats. This spring he wasn’t able to play because of his knee injury, so he’s getting more at-bats and he’s sure taking advantage of them right now. He’s swinging a hot bat in the middle of our lineup.”
Coslor suffered a knee injury on the first day of basketball practice that cost him his final two sports seasons at Grand Island Senior High.
The Sacramento City College recruit was happy to return to action for the Legion baseball season.
“It feels good after watching them all spring to get back out here with them,” he said. “Early (in the season) it was kind of hard to see pitches, but it’s been really good. Kirby’s been helping me a lot outside of practice.”
Home Federal tied the opener 4-4 by the end of the first inning. Braden Robinson and Mike Buhrman had back-to-back ground-rule doubles.
Buhrman had a two-run home run over the scoreboard in left field in the fourth, and Coslor ended the game via the 8-run mercy rule with a 3-run homer to left in the fifth to cap off 12 unanswered runs.
“Offensively we had a great approach that first game,” Wells said. “With three home runs, that always helps. But we stole the bags well, we hit-and-ran and executed those a couple of times and really put the pressure on them.”
With Home Federal starting a stretch of six games in three days, relief pitcher Cole Sweley came up big for the team. He got the final out of the first inning to escape a bases-loaded jam then held South Sioux City to two hits the rest of the way.
“That was huge,” Wells said. “Cole gave us a big lift out of the bullpen, getting us out of the bases-loaded jam, and then he gave us four good innings of scoreless relief. That’s exactly what we needed out of him.”
In the second game, Home Federal broke things open with six runs in the third inning. Only three players were in the starting lineup in both games as Grand Island showed off its depth.
“Everybody got a start today and swung the bats really well,” Wells said. “Other than the little mishap in the first inning of the second game (an error that allowed a run with two outs), we played pretty good defense. That’s a good recipe for success when we pitch, play good defense and when the bats are swinging like they are now, we’re going to be a tough team.”
Ryan Williams went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs while Braden Robinson was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
Making his first start of the season on the mound, Jackson Hansen went the distance, allowing no earned runs on one hit with nine strikeouts and five walks.
Home Federal improved to 10-3 entering Friday’s 5 p.m. home doubleheader against Fremont.
“We’re playing as a team,” Coslor said. “We’ve been playing way more together this sumer than we were this spring. It’s good to be out here with the guys.”