Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus stays undefeated in Class C state tourney; PWG stays alive

PALMER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus kept itself undefeated in the Class C American Legion seniors state baseball tournament.

And on the season as well.

DCB improved to 29-0 on the season as they posted a 5-2 win over Louisville/Weeping Water Monday at Palmer.

DCB scored three runs in the opening inning and never looked back. They had an opportunity to add to a 5-0 lead in the sixth but left the bases loaded.

Louisville/Weeping Water avoided the shutout by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

DCB connected on six hits in the game. Elijah Boerson led the way by going 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Carter Noakes was 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Boston Caspersen got the victory for DCS, striking out seven batters and gave up only four hits on 106 pitches.

DCB takes on Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg at 8 p.m. Tuesday with a chance to earn a spot in the championship game.

Louisville/WW 000 000 2—2 5 0

DCB 301 100 X—5 6 1

WP—Caspersen. LP — NA.

