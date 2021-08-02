Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus stays undefeated in Class C state tourney; PWG stays alive

PALMER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus kept itself undefeated in the Class C American Legion seniors state baseball tournament.
And on the season as well.
DCB improved to 29-0 on the season as they posted a 5-2 win over Louisville/Weeping Water Monday at Palmer.
DCB scored three runs in the opening inning and never looked back. They had an opportunity to add to a 5-0 lead in the sixth but left the bases loaded.
Louisville/Weeping Water avoided the shutout by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
DCB connected on six hits in the game. Elijah Boerson led the way by going 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Carter Noakes was 2 for 4 with a RBI.
Boston Caspersen got the victory for DCS, striking out seven batters and gave up only four hits on 106 pitches.
DCB takes on Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg at 8 p.m. Tuesday with a chance to earn a spot in the championship game.
Louisville/WW 000 000 2—2 5 0
DCB 301 100 X—5 6 1
WP—Caspersen. LP — NA.
PWG stays alive
PALMER — Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley stayed alive on the home turf during the Class C American Legion seniors state baseball tournament.
Despite getting outhit 6-4, PWG managed to get away with a 3-1 victory over Tecumseh Monday.
PWG scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-0 lead and never looked back.
Morgan Behnk was 2 for 3 with a RBI to lead the offense, while Ty Nekoliczak was 1 for 2 with a double and scored two runs.
Gunner Reimers got the win by giving up six hits with three strikeouts, while younger brother Karsen got the save.
PWG will be back in action against Louisville/Weeping Water at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Tecumseh 000 001 0—1 6 0
PWG 000 120 X—3 4 0
WP—G. Reimers. LP—Holthus. SV—K. Reimers. 2B—PWG: Nekoliczak.
Class B
Crete 6, Central City/Fullerton 4
CRETE — Central City/Fullerton’s season came to an end at the Class B American Legion seniors state baseball tournament.
Crete scored two runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 victory over Central City/Fullerton Monday in Crete.
Hunter Betts got the win for Crete as he pitched a complete game by giving up seven hits and had three strikeouts.
Central City/Fullerton had three doubles in the contest, two by Aiden Nelson, who led the offense by going 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Tres Gonsior was 2 for 3 with a double and scored two runs. Kale Jensen was 2 for 4.
Grant Pickrel took the loss by giving up two hits but had five strikeouts.
Crete 200 202 0—6 7 1
Central City/Fullerton 200 200 0—4 7 2
WP—Betts. LP—Pickrel. 2B—CCF: Nelson 2, Gonsior. HR—C: Lenhoff.