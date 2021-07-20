DCB juniors' season ends in loss to Lincoln Christian at state

PENDER — The Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus juniors baseball season came to an end Tuesday.

DCB suffered a 5-2 loss to Lincoln Christian during the Class C state tournament in Pender.

DCB broke the 1-all tie in the second when Jacob Ruhl scores.

But Christian, who had 10 hits in the contest, used a four-run second inning to take a 4-2 lead. They added another run in the fifth inning for the final margin.

DCB was held to three hits in the contest but were haunted by four errors.

Bosten Caspersen was 1 for 3 with a run scored to lead the offense, while Jacob Ruhl was 1 for 2 with a run scored.

Kellen Fries took the loss after giving up 10 hits but did have five strikeouts.

DCB entered the state tournament undefeated on the season, but finishes the year at 23-2.

Lin. Christian 5, DCB 2

DCB 110 000 0—2 3 4

Lincoln Christian 130 010 X—5 10 2

WP—Workmen. LP—Fries.