DCB suffers first loss of season in Class C juniors state tourney

Imperial scored its only two runs in the top of the first, only to see PWG respond with a run in the bottom of the inning.

The PWG offense had four hits, while Dierks Nekoliczak was 1 for 2 and scored two runs, while Kyle Oakley was 1 for 2 with a RBI, and Gatlin Reimers was 1 for 3 with a RBI.

PWG takes on DCB at 4 p.m. today.

Imperial 200 000 0—2 6 0

PWG 100 002 X—3 4 0

WP—Kelly. LP—O’Neil.

Class B

Central City/Fullerton, Broken Bow sees seasons end

WAVERLY — Both the Central City/Fullerton and Broken Bow junior legion baseball teams saw their seasons end in the Class B state tournament Sunday.

In the first game of the day, Arlington held off Broken Bow 5-4. Broken Bow fell behind 5-0 after four innings but scored three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth but couldn’t get closer.

The Broken Bow offense was held to six hits. Nicholas Smith led the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Braden Monke was 2 for 4 with a RBI.