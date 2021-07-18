DCB suffers first loss of season in Class C juniors state tourney

PENDER — The sixth inning wasn’t too kind to the Dannebrog-Boelus-Cairo juniors baseball team at the state tournament.
Yutan scored six runs in the bottom of the frame to help them defeat DBC 6-5 Sunday in Pender.
The loss was DBC’s first loss of the season.
DCB scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the third to take a 4-0 lead. They added another run in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.
Boston Caspersen led the offense by going 3 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Carter Noakes was 1 for 4 with a RBI triple.
DCB was haunted by three errors in the contest.
DCB takes on Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley in an eliminate game at 4 p.m. today.
DBC 202 001 0—5 8 3
Yutan 000 006 X—6 5 4
WP— Daniel. LP—Ruhl. 2B—DBC: Ruhl, Caspersen. 3B—DBC: Noakes
PWG stays alive at state tourney
PENDER — The Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley baseball team kept its season alive during the Class C juniors state tournament.
PWG scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally and defeat Imperial 3-2 Sunday in Pender.
Imperial scored its only two runs in the top of the first, only to see PWG respond with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The PWG offense had four hits, while Dierks Nekoliczak was 1 for 2 and scored two runs, while Kyle Oakley was 1 for 2 with a RBI, and Gatlin Reimers was 1 for 3 with a RBI.
PWG takes on DCB at 4 p.m. today.
Imperial 200 000 0—2 6 0
PWG 100 002 X—3 4 0
WP—Kelly. LP—O’Neil.
Class B
Central City/Fullerton, Broken Bow sees seasons end
WAVERLY — Both the Central City/Fullerton and Broken Bow junior legion baseball teams saw their seasons end in the Class B state tournament Sunday.
In the first game of the day, Arlington held off Broken Bow 5-4. Broken Bow fell behind 5-0 after four innings but scored three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth but couldn’t get closer.
The Broken Bow offense was held to six hits. Nicholas Smith led the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Braden Monke was 2 for 4 with a RBI.
Dustin Kirk took the loss as he had 12 strikeouts but gave up four hits.
In the second game, Chadron posted a 12-3 victory over Central City/Fullerton.
Chadron outhit Central City/Fullerton 16-5 with a double and a triple.
Leyton Dalland led the Central City/Fullerton offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Broken Bow 000 031 0—4 6 1
Arlington 002 300 X—5 5 1
WP—Kirk. LP—Coble. 2B—BB: Smith. ARL: Campbell, Johnson.
Chadron 221 200 5—12 16 1
Central City/Fullerton 010 002 0—3 5 3
WP—Berry. LP—Jensen.