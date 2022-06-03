Five Points Bank splits in Kearney Tournament

KEARNEY — The Five Points Bank baseball team went 1-1 during the first day of the Kearney Tournament.

The Grand Island juniors opened with a 13-5 loss to Sports Clips Wildcats.

Five Points started well, scoring five runs in the fourth inning.

However, Sports Clips responded with all of their 13 runs in the final two innings, including nine in the sixth.

Jaxson Nesvara went 2-for-2 with a RBI, while Ethan Foley was 1-for-4 with a double.

Grand Island responded well in the second game, taking a 17-11 victory over Kearney Post 52.

Five Points Bank scored five, four and six runs during the 2-4 innings to take control.

Grand Island had six extra base hits, including Foley going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a double, while Jack Steenson was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a double.

The pitching staff of Cedric Sullivan, Jack Hulinsky and Nesvara combined give up six hits and had seven strikeouts.

Game one

Sports Clips 000 009 4—13 12 1

Five Points Bank 000 500 0—5 7 2

WP—Hertzig. LP—Hubl. 2B—SC: Struck, Hoge, Kloke; FPB: E. Foley. 3B—SC: Wand.

Game two

Five Points Bank 054 62—17 15 1

Kearney Post 52 203 15—11 6 3

WP—Sullivan. LP—Jackson. 2B—FPB: Hinrichs, R. Coslor, Foley, Steenson, E. Coslor; KP: Andersen. 3B—FPB: Steenson.