Fremont edges Sodbusters 2-1 in pitchers' duel

That was the first hit allowed by Moo starter Alex Wize (Southeast Community College).

But Wize’s night ended the next inning when he was ejected, and Linder took over from there.

He went the final six innings, allowing no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Jeremy Schneider (Northeast Community College) took the tough-luck loss. He went 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

“Jeremy pitched a great game and deserved to win that game, but that’s how baseball goes. (Saturday) night was ugly and a track meet, and today we couldn’t scratch one across,” said Galusha, who is managing the team while head coach Chandler Wagoner completes his duties as a member of the University of Kansas coaching staff.

Grand Island native Ryan Melvin pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout in relief of Schneider.

Fremont’s winning run came in the fifth on an infield single by Push with two outs.