Fremont edges Sodbusters 2-1 in pitchers' duel

HASTINGS – The Hastings Sodbusters put together a better outing in their second game of the season.
But that didn’t translate to the scoreboard.
Fremont used a strong relief performance by Dawson Linder to defeat the Sodbusters 2-1 Monday at Duncan Field.
It was a much different story than Saturday’s season opener, which saw Hastings overcome five errors to edge the defending Expedition League champions 10-9 in a wild back-and-forth contest.
“We played better baseball,” said Sodbusters co-owner and general manager Scott Galusha. “(Saturday) night everybody was nervous and it was our first time out. I’m proud of how we competed (Saturday) night as a group. We’re little, we’re scrappy, we’re just the kind of guys I like.
“Today we had chances. We had several, several guys in scoring position and couldn’t get the two-out hit. We scored with one out, they had a two-out hit to get their first run and then a two-out doink to get the second one.”
Fremont took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Tyler Push (Neumann University) in the top of the third.
Hastings tied it in the bottom. Grand Island Senior High graduate Carson Cahoy reached on a two-base error and scored on a single by Tyler Monroe (Northeast Community College).
That was the first hit allowed by Moo starter Alex Wize (Southeast Community College).
But Wize’s night ended the next inning when he was ejected, and Linder took over from there.
He went the final six innings, allowing no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Jeremy Schneider (Northeast Community College) took the tough-luck loss. He went 7 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
“Jeremy pitched a great game and deserved to win that game, but that’s how baseball goes. (Saturday) night was ugly and a track meet, and today we couldn’t scratch one across,” said Galusha, who is managing the team while head coach Chandler Wagoner completes his duties as a member of the University of Kansas coaching staff.
Grand Island native Ryan Melvin pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout in relief of Schneider.
Fremont’s winning run came in the fifth on an infield single by Push with two outs.
The Sodbusters had their opportunities but stranded nine runners. Galusha said his one regret was not having cleanup hitter Ian Riley (Cloud County Community College) bunt with two runners on and no outs in the fifth to force the defense to make a play.
Riley flew out to left and then Fremont turned a double play to exit the inning. Linder retired 12 of the final 14 batters after that, allowing one single with one player reaching on an error.
“If we give up two runs a game, we’re going to win every game,” Galusha said. “That’s just a fluke that happens. Our defense looked real good tonight. We didn’t look like that (Saturday) night. We looked confident.”
Although he always wants to win, Galusha said it was a good outing to split the season-opening series against Fremont, which he feels is again the league favorite.
He likes what he saw from the Sodbusters, who have 21 of the 30 players on their roster in town.
“I think scrappy is the thing,” he said. “They love baseball. They want to play, they want to practice, they want to take groundball and they want to hit. I know they’re going to work hard.”