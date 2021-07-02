Friday Legion roundup

Home Federal splits at Bellevue East

BELLEVUE — The Home Federal baseball team split their games with Bellevue East Friday.

The Grand Island seniors dropped the opening game 5-3.

The offense had six hits and but left nine runners on base. Caleb Coslor was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double, while Mike Buhrman was 2 for 3 with a double.

Riley Plummer took the loss as he went five innings, giving up five hits.

“Riley competed really well on the mound. He got ahead of hitters and threw pitches for strike and gave us a good five innings,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit.”

In the second game, Home Federal scored six runs in the opening inning and never looked back during a 12-1 five-inning victory.

The offense connected on 11 hits during the victory. Tycen Nelson led the offense by going 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Jackson Hansen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Jaden Jurgensmier was 2 for 3.

Tyler Fay was the winner, giving up only one hit and had eight strikeouts in 3.2 innings.