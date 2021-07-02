Friday Legion roundup

Home Federal splits at Bellevue East
BELLEVUE — The Home Federal baseball team split their games with Bellevue East Friday.
The Grand Island seniors dropped the opening game 5-3.
The offense had six hits and but left nine runners on base. Caleb Coslor was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double, while Mike Buhrman was 2 for 3 with a double.
Riley Plummer took the loss as he went five innings, giving up five hits.
“Riley competed really well on the mound. He got ahead of hitters and threw pitches for strike and gave us a good five innings,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit.”
In the second game, Home Federal scored six runs in the opening inning and never looked back during a 12-1 five-inning victory.
The offense connected on 11 hits during the victory. Tycen Nelson led the offense by going 2 for 3 with four RBIs, while Jackson Hansen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Jaden Jurgensmier was 2 for 3.
Tyler Fay was the winner, giving up only one hit and had eight strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
“We got off to a great start in the first inning. Tyler gave us a great start and struck out eight out batters. He was really dominant on the mound,” Wells said.
Home Federal will play in the Cornhusker League championship Monday against Lincoln North Star.
Game One
Home Federal 000 300 0—3 6 2
Bellevue East 002 201 X—5 6 0
WP—Rutherford. LP—Plummer. 2B—BE: Barton, Chandler. HF: Buhrman, Coslor.
Game Two
Home Federal 630 030—12 11 3
Bellevue East 000 01—1 2 1
WP—Fay. LP—Perrin. 2B—BE: Barton.
Five Points edges Papillion-LaVista South
The Five Points Bank baseball team edged Papillion-LaVista South 2-1 to open its home tournament.
Jack Hulinsky hit a RBI single to bring home Cohen Nelson for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Cohen Evans went 2 for 3 to lead the offense.
Five Points takes on Omaha Creighton Prep at 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Papillion-LaVista South 001 000 0—1 2 3
Five Points Bank 100 000 1—2 5 0
WP—Jensen. LP—NA.
U-Save splits at Kearney Tournament
KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team posted a split during the Kearney Rivals Tournament Friday.
The Grand Island juniors scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning during a 4-3 win over Lexington.
U-Save had only four hits in the game, but were helped by five Lexington errors.
Michael Moreno and Ayden Beran both led the offense by going 1 for 3 with a RBI.
However, U-Save had five errors in falling 8-7 to Alma, who scored four runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-4 lead.
Moreno was for 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Tegan Lemkau was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
U-Save takes on Wood River at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Game One
Lexington 000 001 2—3 7 5
U-Save Pharmacy 000 201 1—4 4 0
WP—Wald. LP—NA.
Game Two
U-Save Pharmacy 101 022 1—7 5 5