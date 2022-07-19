Grand Island Five Points Bank wins A-7 junior tournament

LEXINGTON — Five Points Bank used another big inning during the final game of the Class A, Area 7 junior tournament.

The Grand Island juniors used a five-run fourth inning to gain control during a 10-7 win over Hastings JIH Tuesday in Lexington.

With the win, Five Points Bank advances to the state tournament in Kearney, starting Saturday.

Grand Island trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, before scoring five runs. Five Points Bank would add two in the second and three in the sixth take a 10-3 lead.

Hastings did score four in the top of the seventh but couldn’t get closer.

Jacob Albers led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jaxson Nesvara was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Hastings JIH 200 001 4—7 10 1

Five Points Bank 000 523 X—10 12 0

WP—Jensen. LP—Sughroue. 2B—HJIH: Sughroue, Hinrichs, Hyde.