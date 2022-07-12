Grand Island Home Federal cruises to run-rule win over Lexington

From the opening pitch, Home Federal showed up to Ryder Park ready to play.

Starting pitcher Caiden Rath came out and pitched a 1-2-3 inning against Lexington with the help of his defense. With two outs on the board in the bottom of the first, the Grand Island seniors were looking for some offense.

Carson Leiting stepped up to the challenge.

Leiting crushed a ball to the right field gap for a triple that brought home Zenon Sack. Then Jake Nesvara followed suit and got a ball to drop over Lexington’s third basemen, bringing home Leiting.

After the first, Home Federal held the 2-0 lead and wasn’t threatened the rest of the game, ending their last regular season game with a 8-0 victory in six innings via the run-rule on Tuesday.

Home Federal’s regular season was originally planned to be over by now but the two teams decided to make up for last week’s game that was rained out.

“Our guys got out to a 2-0 lead in that first inning…that was just enough for Caiden Rath to throw strikes and mix his pitches like he did,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “He was great the entire day, and we played good defense as well.”

Home Federal had a couple of scoreless innings of their own but in the fourth, they got their at-bats going again. Riley Plummer and Tyler Douglass hit back-to-back RBI singles to left field, bringing home Nesvara and Brayden Lee who got on base via a walk and a hit by pitch, respectively.

Their last three runs of the game came in the sixth. Jace Chrisman ripped a two-RBI double on a hard-line drive to left field, and Kaden Kuusela hit a sacrifice fly to center field to win the game.

What was most consistent throughout the game, however, was the Home Federal’s defense. They didn’t commit any errors and Rath picked up the win on the mound, throwing 10 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

“I just knew I could throw strikes and my teammates would back me up because they play good defense,” Rath said. “I just threw as many strikes as I could.”

Home Federal (19-10) will practice for a couple of days and begin preparation for the A-7 district tournament at 7 p.m. on Friday in Hastings. They will see some familiar faces across the way when they take on Grand Island’s U-Save Pharmacy (16-13).

“We’re just going to have to play our game and our pitchers are going to have to go deep in each game and be ready to pitch, play good defense and have a good approach at the plate,” Wells said. “If we go up there to Duncan Field and try to hit a bunch of home runs, that’s not going to be the best approach.

“We’re going to have to play a little small ball and put together some quality at-bats. Every team is going to be good in the district tournament now. Everybody’s got a pitcher. We’re going to have to be ready to play, and I’m hoping our guys are excited.”