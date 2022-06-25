Gydesen’s big afternoon on the mound leads Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy to shutout win

U-Save Pharmacy’s Evan Gydesen has been working on his pitching repertoire lately, specifically the knuckleball.

Gydesen said it was looking good during warmups but after hitting the first batter with the pitch, he had a talk with his catcher about the game plan.

“I told Tegan (Lemkau) no more of that,” Gydesen said. “I just stuck to my normal four-seam, two-seam, changeup and slider.”

Gydesen’s decision to stick with what he knows paid dividends. He shut out Malcolm and led his team to a 1-0 win Saturday afternoon at Ryder Park.

“First off, hats off to Malcolm,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “They’re a very good team. I know they lost in the semis in the spring in the state tournament and before this game, they had only lost one game all summer. That’s a really good team.”

It was a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings with each team held scoreless. Malcolm’s best chance to score was in the fourth inning when Hayden Frank hit a triple to the right field wall. In the fifth, Malcolm (10-2) went 1-2-3 at the plate. U-Save made sure they didn’t do the same.

U-Save (13-7) first got on base when Gydesen was hit by a pitch. Brock Hurley came in as a pinch runner for Gydesen, and Hunter Powers hit a sacrifice bunt to move him to second base. Ayden Beran then grounded out in his at-bat, but Hurley made it over to third on the throw.

Carter Wald delivered with a clutch RBI single on a hard ground ball to center field, bringing home the only run of the game.

“We’ve come a long way from the start of the season,” Gydesen said. “I think we’ve all shown that we play a very important role on the team.”

Wald went 1-for-2 at the plate and Gydesen got the only other hit in his one at-bat.

Gydesen picked up the win, pitching all seven innings and throwing two strikeouts with no errors or walks. He allowed only four hits.

Pitcher Connor Zegar kept Malcolm in the game during his six innings of work, striking out 10 batters.

U-Save will take on the Kearney Jerseys for the third time this season at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Ryder.

They’ve split the previous two games, with Kearney winning the opener 3-1 and U-Save winning a thrilling 11-10 game in the second matchup.

With a chance to go 4-0 in their home tournament, Anderson said they just need to stick to their routine.

“Sticking with our approaches at the plate,” Anderson said. “I know that was a really good pitcher. He was in the zone and mixed it up really well, but we’ve got to stick to our approach.”

