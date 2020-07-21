Home Federal rallied to top Norfolk 3-2 in eight innings in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Ryder Park.
In the process, the Grand Island seniors avoided suffering what would have been one of the more agonizing season sweeps possible.
When trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Home Federal faced the possibility of going 0-4 against Norfolk this summer despite allowing runs in only four out of 26 innings.
The comeback avoided having to process that disappointment.
“It was a huge win,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “They’ve got a good ballclub over there. They’re a scrappy team that doesn’t strike out a lot, and we had some bad luck today.”
That included in the top of the eighth when Norfolk took a 2-1 lead on a two-out single by Nolan Strand to score Dylan Rodgers, who had reached on an error. A bloop single landed in shallow center field between four fielders.
That ended the night for starting pitcher Rans Sanders, who gave up no earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over 7 2/3 innings.
“Rans threw a great fastball in on the guy’s fists, and he blooped it into center field for a hit,” Wells said. “Rans was great all night, but we were staring down the barrel of 0-4 against Norfolk.”
That 0-4 didn’t happen.
Norfolk starter Jared Ertzner exited after the seventh after allowing no earned runs and two hits.
Sam Jagels took over after getting the final out in the opener for a save.
Jake Zeckser and Brayden Wenzl worked back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. With one out, Carson Cahoy singled up the middle to score Zeckser and tie the game.
Then, after falling behind 0-2, Mike Buhrman hit a grounder to second base that was misplayed trying to turn a double play. Wenzl scored the winning run.
“I figured if there was anything close to the plate, I figured I had to put something on the ground and get a hard ground ball,” Buhrman said. “I just wanted to help get a run in to end the game there.”
Despite only managing seven hits over 15 innings in the doubleheader, Home Federal’s offense came through when it needed to in the end.
“Great job by Jake Zeckser and Brayden to work a walk after Brayden didn’t get a bunt down,” Wells said. “Then we just had some really good situational hitting. Carson came up and delivered a base hit, and Mike Buhrman got down 0-2 and was able to move the baseball and put the ball in play. We were able to scratch in another run.”
Home Federal had lost five of its previous six games, including three with Norfolk.
“It feels pretty good (to win) because we’ve been struggling with coming up at the end of games,” Buhrman said. “It feels pretty good at the end of a game knowing that we can get the win.
“We had a lot more talk in the second game. In the first game, we were a little more quiet. As the second game rolled on, we got a lot louder.”
Norfolk continued the trend from a home doubleheader sweep of Home Federal on July 8 of using one big inning to win the opener.
This time, all the runs came in the top of the seventh to give the visitors a 5-1 lead.
The game was scoreless with a runner on second and two outs when Brent O’Brien singled up the middle.
Norfolk tacked on four more runs against Home Federal starter Jaden Jurgensmier, who gave up two earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
“Jaden Jurgensmier pitched really well,” Wells said. “He had a really unlucky seventh inning. He’ll be the first to tell you that the leadoff walk hurt him. He lived to tell about that by getting the next two outs.
“He had some unlucky bounces. The next guy blooped in a hit and we kicked it around a little bit behind him, but I’m proud of Jaden and Rans for their performances tonight going late into the games.”
Ace McKinnis scored Home Federal’s lone run on an error in the bottom of the seventh.
Home Federal closes out its season with four more doubleheaders in an eight-day stretch starting Thursday at Hastings.
Norfolk 000 000 5—5 9 0
Home Federal 000 000 1—1 3 2
WP—Driscoll. LP—J. Jurgensmier. Sv.—Jagels.
Norfolk 100 000 01—2 4 1
Home Federal (13-13) 000 001 02—3 4 4
WP—Stoltenberg. LP—Jagels.
