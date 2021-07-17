Home Federal rally falls short against Fremont

NORFOLK — An eight-run first-inning deficit was too much for Home Federal to overcome.

The Grand Island seniors managed to outscore Fremont 8-1 the rest of the way, but couldn’t come closer during a 9-8 loss during the Class A, Area 6 Senior Tournament in Norfolk Sunday.

After Fremont got their first two runners on base thanks to a hit-batsman and an error, then Fremont had six consecutive hits to open the floodgates.

“We had a tough start to the game and that made it tough to get three outs,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said in his postgame radio show. “But I’m proud of the guys for battling back. But as a hole, we can’t allow ourselves to get behind like we did.”

The score stayed that way until the fifth inning when Home Federal avoided the eight-run mercy rule by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning to keep the game going.

After Fremont scored a run in the top of the sixth, Grand Island made things interesting in the bottom half as they scored six runs, highlighted by Caleb Coslor’s three-run home run to pull them to within 9-8.