Home Federal ready for 'regular' season

After last summer’s abbreviated season with no postseason play, it’s back to normal for the Home Federal American Legion baseball team.
A full season gets underway on Tuesday, and it will conclude this year with the return of area and state tournaments.
With that, the usual Home Federal goals also return.
“We want to improve every single day, but we do also want to compete for championships — tournament, Cornhusker League and district championships,” coach Kirby Wells said. “We want to make one of the two state tournaments. Grand Island has a strong tradition in baseball, and these guys want to continue that tradition.”
Home Federal enters the season with a sense of familiarity. The makeup of the team is very similar to the Grand Island Senior High squad from the spring high school season.
“We’ve got a great group of guys, and most of them were out for us in the spring,” said Wells, who is the head coach for both teams. “We’ve already played 25 games, so we definitely want to work on the things we need to get better at and keep doing the things that we did well.”
It was a bumpy spring season for a team that went 8-17 and seemed to struggle putting pitching, defense and hitting all together in games.
The summer Legion season offers a fresh start.
“After the first week, we turned the page and put the spring season behind us,” Wells said. “We’re looking ahead and focusing on getting better.”
Home Federal isn’t easing into the season. It faces Tri-City rivals Hastings Tuesday at home and Kearney Wednesday on the road to start the season.
“With Hastings and Kearney, we know each other pretty well and it’s two good teams to see early on,” Wells said. “We’ll see where we’re at. They’re important games for the Cornhusker League if we want to be competitive.”
Leadership is one area Wells feels especially good about entering the season.
“We have some great senior leaders — Braden Robinson, Caleb Coslor, Braden Wenzl, Mike Buhrman,” he said. “They’re great leaders, and they’ve improved even more as leaders over the last couple of weeks. That’s important for the team.”