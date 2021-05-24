Home Federal ready for 'regular' season

After last summer’s abbreviated season with no postseason play, it’s back to normal for the Home Federal American Legion baseball team.

A full season gets underway on Tuesday, and it will conclude this year with the return of area and state tournaments.

With that, the usual Home Federal goals also return.

“We want to improve every single day, but we do also want to compete for championships — tournament, Cornhusker League and district championships,” coach Kirby Wells said. “We want to make one of the two state tournaments. Grand Island has a strong tradition in baseball, and these guys want to continue that tradition.”

Home Federal enters the season with a sense of familiarity. The makeup of the team is very similar to the Grand Island Senior High squad from the spring high school season.

“We’ve got a great group of guys, and most of them were out for us in the spring,” said Wells, who is the head coach for both teams. “We’ve already played 25 games, so we definitely want to work on the things we need to get better at and keep doing the things that we did well.”

It was a bumpy spring season for a team that went 8-17 and seemed to struggle putting pitching, defense and hitting all together in games.