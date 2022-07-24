Home Federal’s season comes to an end in Bellevue

BELLEVUE — After going three innings in a row without getting on base, Grand Island Home Federal needed an offensive spark.

Tyler Douglass came to the rescue. In the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs on the board, Douglass drew a walk. Douglass then advanced to second on a passed ball, putting himself in scoring position.

Zenon Sack hit an RBI grounder just past first base to score Douglass, and Sack reached second on the throw. Cohen Evans then reached first on an error and Sack came home to pull within one score, as Bellevue West led 5-4.

However, Home Federal never reached the first base pad again. That led to a 5-4 win for Bellevue West in the elimination round of the Class A Nebraska American Legion tournament on Sunday morning at Bellevue East’s Don Roddy Field.

“At the end of the day, we want to give ourselves a chance to win, and we did that today,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “Just didn’t execute a couple of things defensively but as a whole, really proud of the guys this season and especially really proud of the way they battle today.”

After yesterday’s 100 degree temperatures and strong south winds, the teams played in the low 80s with strong winds out of the north.

The wind continually affected the lift of the baseball, causing numerous misplays in the outfield by both teams.

Home Federal jumped out to a 2-0 in the first on an Evans RBI double and a Carson Leiting RBI sac fly. Bellevue West answered back by scoring three runs in the second and one run in the third and fourth. While Bellevue West was making its comeback at the plate, pitcher Robert Wood and its defense cranked up the intensity.

Bellevue West retired 11 straight batters and Wood finished his day with 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work.

“Robert was unbelievable today,” Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said. “Absolutely unbelievable. That was one of his better performances that he’s had all year for us, and he picked the right time to do it.”

Shockey said the opportunity to continue to play means a lot to his guys, and he thought they performed well under the pressure of an elimination game.”

“You get a chance to continue playing, and that’s kind of the bottom line,” Shockey said. “You just keep winning and advancing, and we have another opportunity tomorrow to keep moving forward. Obviously when you lose game one, you’re backs are kind of up against the wall.”

Home Federal’s Zenon Sack led the way at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jacob Nesvara and Evans each recorded a double. Starting pitcher Jaden Jurgensmeier didn’t throw any strikeouts in the game. 54 out of his eighty-four pitches were strikes.

Home Federal ends the year 23-13 and with only three seniors, Jurgensemier, Cole Sweley and Nesvara, Wells said he’s excited about the group coming back.

“It’s a good bunch, and we’re going to have a lot of guys coming back,” Wells said. “We only have the three seniors on the team so really proud of how we got better every single day and attacked each game and practice with a sense of urgency of getting better. Love this group of guys.”