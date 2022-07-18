Home Federal suffers first loss of A-7 tourney

HASTINGS – After a strong start in the opening inning, Grand Island Home Federal had a hard time getting hits.

After scoring two runs on three hits in the first, the Home Federal offense struck out 13 times and had only two hits the rest of the way in a 5-3 loss in the Class A, Area 7 senior tournament Monday at Duncan Field.

It’s the first loss for Home Federal in the area tournament.

Hastings’ Creighton Jacobitz did most of the damage with 10 strikeouts.

“I thought Jacobitz really settled in there after that first inning. I give him a lot of credit because he really mixed his pitches really well,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “He found his breaking ball and that left our guys off balance.”

Jacobitz gave up the first two hits to Zenon Sack and Cohen Evans to start the game. After Jacobitz struck out the next two batters, Brayden Lee hit a two-RBI single to give Home Federal the early 2-0 lead.

Grand Island had a chance to increase that lead in the third when Evans got to third base. But Jacobitz struck out Jake Nesvara and Lee hit a fly out to end the threat.

Hastings started to come alive in the bottom of the inning. After a Kayleb Saurer walk, Nick Conant reached on an infield single. After that, Luke Brooks reached base on an error that allowed Saurer to score. Hastings tied the game on a Braden Rutt RBI single.

Hastings had a chance to score more runs after that as Cameron Brumbaugh hit a single to load the bases, but Home Federal pitcher Kaden Kuusela came up with two strikeouts to get out of trouble.

“That was huge for us at that point,” Wells said. “He kept them limited to two runs and struck out two really big hitters (Tyson LeBar and Elijah Johnson) for them. I thought he really competed hard.”

But Kuusela ran into trouble in the fifth inning as Hastings got the first three batters on. Jaxen Gangwish hit into a fielder’s choice, and a Home Federal error trying to get a double play allowed Brooks to score to give them the lead.

After a Johnson RBI single scored Rutt, another error allowed Gangwish to score and give Hastings a 5-2 lead.

“Kaden had some bad luck with some pitches and they found the holes, especially on their small ball,” Wells said. “But Hastings puts a lot of pressure on teams because of that, and they did that to us tonight.”

Home Federal got a run back in the sixth as Hunter Jensen scored on an error. They then loaded the bases in the seventh on an Eli Arends single and two walks to Carson Leiting and Lee, but Hastings brought in Lucas Gabriel, and he got Riley Plummer to fly out to end the game.

Wells said Home Federal gave itself a chance in the late innings.

“That’s really all you can ask for,” Wells said. “We got runners on with a chance to win. If we make a few more plays earlier in the game, it’s probably a different ballgame.”

Evans was 2-for-4 to lead the Home Federal offense, while Lee was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Rutt led Hastings by going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Brumbaugh was 2-for-2.

Kuusela took the loss as he gave up eight hits but did have four strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Home Federal will play in the championship game. Hastings takes on North Platte at 4:30 p.m, with the winner taking on Home Federal at 7 p.m.

Despite what happens, Home Federal will still qualify to one of the two state tournaments. Wells said he was worried about how Home Federal would approach the game because of that but was happy with what he saw in the effort.

“Our focus is to win this thing and I thought the guys brought great energy into the game tonight,” Wells said. “I loved our energy all night long. We’ll need to have that tomorrow night because it’s a winner take all game.”