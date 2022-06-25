Saturday legion baseball roundup

Home Federal’s seven-run 4th inning leads to blowout victory

OMAHA — The Home Federal legion baseball team scored seven runs in the fourth-inning and won 11-1 in five innings over De Pere (Wisconsin) in the Creighton Prep CWS Tournament.

Home Federal scored the seven runs of five hits, two walks and one hit by pitch.

They also scored one run each in the second and third inning and two more in the fifth inning.

Cole Sweley went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Home Federal. Brayden Lee also went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Kevin Ramos picked up the win on the mound, throwing five strikeouts and only allowing one hit in five innings of work.

Home Federal 11, De Pere 1

De Pere 100 00—1 1 1

Home Federal 011 72—11 10 0

WP—Ramos. GI—2B: Lee 2, Jurgensmeier.