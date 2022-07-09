Saturday's Legion Roundup

Slow starts for Home Federal lead to Saturday losses

HASTINGS—Grand Island Home Federal lost both of Saturday’s matchups in the Kearney/Hastings Tournament to Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northeast, respectively.

In the first game, Grand Island lost 6-2 to North Star, scoring both of their runs in the sixth inning.

North Star scored their first run in the third inning on an RBI single and followed it up by adding three more runs in the fourth on another RBI single and an RBI double.

Cohen Evans picked up the loss, throwing five strikeouts but allowing nine hits in four innings.

In the second game, Home Federal also scored their only two runs in the sixth inning, and it once again cost them, losing 6-2 to Lincoln Northeast.

Northeast came out of the gate hot, scoring four runs in the first inning.

Home Federal had three batters each record a hit in he second game, and Cohen Nelson got the loss on the mound.

Dinsdale Automotive advances to title game

LINCOLN — Dinsdale Automotive beat Elkhorn 15-4 and topped the Millard Sox Gold 6-2 on Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School to improve to 4-0 in the Capitol City Clash and advance to Sunday’s championship game.

Tristan Mills (1-for-2 with three RBIs) and AJ Wilson (1-for-3 with two RBIs) led Dinsdale Automotive in the opener. Grand Island starter pitcher JT Rein tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, to get the win.

Against Millard Sox Gold, Owen Williams and Charlie Krieser were both 1-for-2 with an RBI for Dinsdale Automotive (15-16). Edgar Hernandez started and got the win for Grand Island, allowing two earned runs in four innings.

Dinsdale Automotive will play in the tournament championship game at 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field.