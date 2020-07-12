By Dale Miller
HASTINGS – The Hastings Sodbusters have reached the point where they feel very confident about their chances whenever Shay Schanaman gets the start on the mound.
The former Grand Island Senior High/current Nebraska Husker showed why again on Sunday while helping shut down Western Nebraska 2-0 at Duncan field.
Schanaman dominated in his longest start of the season. He gave up two hits over six innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
It was the first time that Schanaman had gone further than 3 2/3 innings due to previous pitch-count limits for early in the season.
“It feels really good,” Schanaman said. “It was nice to get out there with no pitch limit to worry about – just go and let it flow. I threw strikes. That’s one of my main things. If I can be in the zone, I feel like they will have a hard time hitting it. That’s what happened.”
Schanaman got a glowing review from new Sodbusters head coach JM Kelly, who saw him pitch for the first time.
“The kid’s a stud,” he said. “I’ve heard about him since I’ve been up here how good he is and how hard he throws, but he doesn’t just throw hard. He knows how to pitch. And that’s what’s going to help him be successful later on down the line.
“The kid’s got a really special future ahead of him. I’m glad he’s here, that’s all I’m going to say.”
Due to a couple of errors, Schanaman faced a total of seven Pioneers with runners on base. Those batters combined to strike out six times and hit into a double play.
“I haven’t thrown a lot out of the stretch,” Schanaman said. “To be able to be in the zone and not lose any velo (velocity) out of the stretch was big. The offspeed was there. I didn’t throw as many changeups and I wanted to, but I’m still working on it. But everything felt good today.”
And he knows that pitchers have to battle through times when the defense is struggling – which the Sodbusters are right now after adding five more errors in this game.
“I threw maybe a few extra pitches with the errors, but that’s baseball,” Schanaman said. “You’ve got to fight through that and keep pounding the zone. That was good. There was a 105-pitch count (limit). I didn’t think I’d get that high, but I got in the mid-90s in the pitches.”
Kelly was impressed with how Schanaman responded in those situations.
“All those spots he was put in, he probably shouldn’t have been in,” he said. “We had five errors. We didn’t play well defensively, but when you have a guy like that on the mound that’s a bulldog the way he is, nothing gets to him.
“He’s just up there throwing. I guarantee he has no idea what’s around him. He’s up there throwing, and he does a good job at it.”
Over 15 2/3 innings this summer, Schanaman has allowed six hits and three earned runs (1.72 ERA) while recording 32 strikeouts with six walks.
Hastings scratched across a couple of runs to make sure that Schanaman picked up a deserved win.
Hastings St. Cecilia graduate Grant Schmidt singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth. He moved to second on a passed ball, third on a floyout and scored on a wild pitch.
Former Islander/current Kansas Jayhawk Casey Burnham walked to start the sixth. He moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then continued on home on an overthrow on the play.
Kelly said manufacturing runs is something he wants to Sodbusters to excel at.
“That’s the style (of coaching) that I developed, so I like that way. … I knew that we were going to get to the guy,” he said. “It was just a matter of when.”
Trey Kissack, another former Islander/current Husker combo pitcher, pitched the ninth for the save. He got a double play with two runners on after an error and a walk to close out the game.
The win allowed Hastings to move into a tie with Fremont atop the Clark Division.
“I like them,” said Kelly about his new team. “I couldn’t have been put into a better situation. (General manager) Scott (Galusha) has done a great job putting this team together.”
After a pair of days off for the Sodbusters, the teams will meet up again at Duncan Field for three more games starting on Wednesday.
Western Nebraska is Hastings’ opponent for nine consecutive games with the Sodbusters taking two out of the first three of those contests.
Kelly said the starting rotation will probably stick to its usual days, but the bullpen and regulars in the lineup can use a couple of days rest for a physical and mental break.
