By Dale Miller
HASTINGS – As the playoff hopes of the Hastings Sodbusters fade, cobbling together lineups to close out the season turns into a priority.
The Sodbusters fell five games behind Clark Division leader Fremont with six games left after dropping a 6-3 decision to Souris Valley Thursday at Duncan Field.
It marked the final game of the season for several players before they return to college, including Grand Island Senior High graduates Casey Burnham (Kansas) and Trey Kissack (Nebraska).
“I think after tonight I believe we have two original roster members left,” Hastings coach Bryan Frew said. “It’s a brand-new lineup. We’ve got some guys meeting us at the interstate that I haven’t even met yet that are going on the trip (to Pierre) with us. You never know what you’re going to get. Maybe they’re great ballplayers and they’re going to get us some wins. …
“That’s the nature of summer ball at the end of the year. You’ve got to scratch and claw and try to find guys that are willing to give you a couple of innings here and a couple of at bats there.”
Souris Valley never trailed after scoring two runs on a two-out error in the top of the first.
The Sodbusters remained within striking distance until the Sabre Dogs extended the lead to 6-2 in the top of the eighth.
Chauncey Callier had a two-out, two-run single to double Souris Valley’s advantage.
“The last three runs they scored were on two-out hits that weren’t really hit that hard,” Frew said. “The ball didn’t really bounce our way in those situations.”
Hastings catcher Ryan McDonald (South Dakota State) helped limit the damage throughout the game by throwing out four would-be base stealers.
Kissack, a third-year Sodbuster, got his first start of the season. He gave up two unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks over 1 2/3 innings.
“Trey’s been awesome,” Frew said. “Trey’s been a leader. He’s fun. When he’s on the mound, he’s all business, but he keeps the guys loose. Everybody loves him. All the fans love him.
“He definitely didn’t get as many innings as he would have wanted because of some inning limits put on him, but he’s always competing out there and pitching well. He’s been great. I’d take him for another three years if that was a possibility.”
Burnham, a second-year Sodbuster, finished 1 for 4 with a run.
“Him at the top of the order is just a jump start for our offense,” Frew said. “We’re definitely going to miss him sitting at the top of that order. He had a great summer with us, stole a bunch of bases, scored a lot of runs and that’s just kind of Casey Burnham baseball.
“He always plays a great center field. Aside from all the baseball skills, he’s just a great kid, a great guy to be around. I coached him a couple years in high school and then a couple years with the Sodbusters. I’ve gotten to know him real well, and I’m impressed with how he carries himself.”
Northwest graduate Rans Sanders also made his final pitching appearance of a brief stint with the Sodbusters after completing his American Legion season with Home Federal.
Sanders, who is heading to Cloud County Community College, allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks over four innings.
Hastings plays a three-game weekend series in Pierre before returning home to close out the season Monday through Wednesday against Western Nebraska.
“Hopefully we play well on the road,” Frew said. “I think at this point we need to win out and we need some help, so it’s not looking that great. But we’ve swept series before. We’ve been on six-game win streaks before. It’s definitely not out of the question, but we’ve got to go down to Pierre and play good baseball.”
With a barebones roster the rest of the season, the Sodbusters have pulled a familiar name out of “retirement” to start Wednesday’s regular-season finale at home against Western Nebraska.
Grand Island Senior High and Home Federal head coach Kirby Wells gets the nod to take the mound for Hastings in a special appearance.
Wells, a member of Grand Island Senior High’s 2008 Class A state championship team, is familiar with pitching at Duncan Field. He played for Hastings College in the 2009-12 seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.