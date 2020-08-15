PIERRE, S.D. — Nate Zyzda and Efry Cervantes were the heroes for Hastings in its 3-2 win over Pierre Saturday.

Zyzd pitched eight innings and gave up two hits, while Cervantes hit a two-run home run during the win.

After giving up two runs in the opening inning, he didn’t allow another run in the next seven innings.

The Sodbusters scored three runs in the fifth inning to help them get the win, powered by Cervantes’ two-run home run to give them the lead for good.

Ryan Doran led the offense by going 3 of 4.

Hastings plays the Trappers at 7:05 p.m. today at Pierre.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments