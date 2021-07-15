Sodbusters play home game at Ryder Park during 11-4 loss to Sioux Falls

It was like a trip down memory lane Thursday as many members of the Hastings Sodbusters baseball team got to revisit a field they spent so much time on, Ryder Park.
For the first time in its four years of existence, the summer wood bat league team from Hastings played a home game away from its home Duncan Field and played a game in Grand Island.
Two Sodbuster players and both owners reminisced about their days at Ryder Park.
Sodbusters co-owner and General Manager Scott Galusha said the event was meant to bring out memories, make memories and generate fans, even though the Sodbusters fell 11-4 to Sioux Falls Thursday. He added he wanted to create the same kind of atmosphere fans experience at Duncan Field, but in Grand Island.
“It was a lot of work and effort that started at 8 a.m. this morning,” Glausha said. “We brought the whole show on the road.”
From the sound effects, to the on-field promotions and games, to the Buster bucks for foul balls, he and co-owner Bryan Frew wanted fans that maybe haven’t been to Duncan Field in Hastings to get the full effect of a Sodbusters game.
Galusha also has many memories at Ryder Park. He reflects on a coaching experience.
“I was coaching here and I told Parker Upton look for a first ball breaking ball. I don’t like to guess very often but I had a feeling,” reflected Galusha. “The pitcher did and Upton hit it out in the trees.
“I also remember Husker and former Sodbuster Trey Kissak pitching some great games here.”
Frew had a long history at the field. Frew played five years of his adolescence playing at Ryder. He also coached eight years at Ryder with four of those as the Home Federal head coach.
“It’s definitely good to be back,” he said. The former infielder said he had much success at the plate in Ryder Park. “I hit around 15 home runs in the five years I played here,” said the former MLB draftee who later spent some time in the minor leagues.
Frew said his favorite part of his years as a player, were how much support his teams always had in the stands.
“The fans really supported us,” he said. “It was always a great atmosphere.”
Carson Cahoy, a 2020 Grand Island Senior High graduate, played four yearsof Legion baseball at Ryder Park.
For Cahoy it’s almost a tradition.
“It’s nice to be back at Ryder Park,” Cahoy said. “It’s a summer thing. I grew up watching games here.”
Cahoy jokingly said the field seems a little smaller.
“When you play at Duncan Field, everything seems smaller,” he added.
Cahoy said he did have one really fond memory at Ryder that involved a current Sodbuster teammate.
“I took Jacob Schroeder over the scoreboard (for a home run),” Cahoy said. “I give him a hard time about that one.”
Ryan Melvin, a 2019 Northwest graduate also played for the GISH high school team, and Legion baseball teams in the summer, said he had some times at Ryder Park.
“I played a lot of baseball here,” said Melvin who played three years of baseball at Ryder Park.
Melvin said even though he didn’t get to pitch in the game, he enjoyed being home.
“My parents and brother were here, so that was nice,” he said.
Galusha said that he and Frew plan on taking the “show” on the road more in the future.
“We love Duncan Field and the accommodations there but it is also fun to bring the Sodbusters to Grand Island,” he said.
“We are hoping to be here 2-3 times a season. This is kind or trial run for it to see how it goes. We look forward to more Sodbuster baseball at Ryder (Park).”