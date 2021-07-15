Sodbusters play home game at Ryder Park during 11-4 loss to Sioux Falls

It was like a trip down memory lane Thursday as many members of the Hastings Sodbusters baseball team got to revisit a field they spent so much time on, Ryder Park.

For the first time in its four years of existence, the summer wood bat league team from Hastings played a home game away from its home Duncan Field and played a game in Grand Island.

Two Sodbuster players and both owners reminisced about their days at Ryder Park.

Sodbusters co-owner and General Manager Scott Galusha said the event was meant to bring out memories, make memories and generate fans, even though the Sodbusters fell 11-4 to Sioux Falls Thursday. He added he wanted to create the same kind of atmosphere fans experience at Duncan Field, but in Grand Island.

“It was a lot of work and effort that started at 8 a.m. this morning,” Glausha said. “We brought the whole show on the road.”

From the sound effects, to the on-field promotions and games, to the Buster bucks for foul balls, he and co-owner Bryan Frew wanted fans that maybe haven’t been to Duncan Field in Hastings to get the full effect of a Sodbusters game.

Galusha also has many memories at Ryder Park. He reflects on a coaching experience.