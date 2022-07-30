State roundup: Broken Bow, DCB win opening games at state

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow started slow during the American Legion Class B state tournament.

Then the bats woke up. Broken Bow scored 13 straight runs in the next three innings, en route to a 16-5 win over Minden.

Broken Bow had 12 hits in the contest, including a Carter Johnson home run.

Max Denson led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. He also got the win, giving up three hits with four strikeouts.

Minden was haunted by six errors.

Broken Bow advances to take on Hickman, an 8-2 win over Blair, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Minden 300 11—5 7 6

Broken Bow 256 3X—16 12 3

WP—Denson. LP—Morgan. 2B—BB: Denson. HR—BB: Johnson.

Class C

Fourth inning helps DCB win opener

WISNER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus broke their opening round game at the Class C legion state baseball tournament open in the fourth inning.

DCB scored seven runs in the fourth to help them open the state tournament with a 9-1 five inning win over Wisner Saturday.

Carter Noakes blasted a two-run in the inning to help DCB. Bryce Gorecki led the offense by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and scored two runs.

Noakes had three RBIs, while Bosten Caspersen was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Gorecki earned the win on the day. He had eight strikeouts while giving up four hits.

DCB will take on Malcolm at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wisner 100 00—1 4 1

DCB 101 7X—9 10 1

WP—Gorecki. LP—Lund. 2B—DCB: Gorecki, Simdorn; W:Meyer, Batenhorst. HR—DCB: Noakes