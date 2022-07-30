State roundup: Broken Bow, DCB win opening games at state

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow started slow during the American Legion Class B state tournament.
Then the bats woke up. Broken Bow scored 13 straight runs in the next three innings, en route to a 16-5 win over Minden.
Broken Bow had 12 hits in the contest, including a Carter Johnson home run.
Max Denson led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. He also got the win, giving up three hits with four strikeouts.
Minden was haunted by six errors.
Broken Bow advances to take on Hickman, an 8-2 win over Blair, at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Minden 300 11—5 7 6
Broken Bow 256 3X—16 12 3
WP—Denson. LP—Morgan. 2B—BB: Denson. HR—BB: Johnson.
Class C
Fourth inning helps DCB win opener
WISNER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus broke their opening round game at the Class C legion state baseball tournament open in the fourth inning.
DCB scored seven runs in the fourth to help them open the state tournament with a 9-1 five inning win over Wisner Saturday.
Carter Noakes blasted a two-run in the inning to help DCB. Bryce Gorecki led the offense by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and scored two runs.
Noakes had three RBIs, while Bosten Caspersen was 2-for-3 with a RBI.
Gorecki earned the win on the day. He had eight strikeouts while giving up four hits.
DCB will take on Malcolm at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wisner 100 00—1 4 1
DCB 101 7X—9 10 1
WP—Gorecki. LP—Lund. 2B—DCB: Gorecki, Simdorn; W:Meyer, Batenhorst. HR—DCB: Noakes