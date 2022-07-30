 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State roundup: Broken Bow, DCB win opening games at state

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow started slow during the American Legion Class B state tournament.

Then the bats woke up. Broken Bow scored 13 straight runs in the next three innings, en route to a 16-5 win over Minden.

Broken Bow had 12 hits in the contest, including a Carter Johnson home run.

Max Denson led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. He also got the win, giving up three hits with four strikeouts.

Minden was haunted by six errors.

Broken Bow advances to take on Hickman, an 8-2 win over Blair, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Minden 300 11—5 7 6

Broken Bow 256 3X—16 12 3

WP—Denson. LP—Morgan. 2B—BB: Denson. HR—BB: Johnson.

People are also reading…

Class C

Fourth inning helps DCB win opener

WISNER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus broke their opening round game at the Class C legion state baseball tournament open in the fourth inning. 

DCB scored seven runs in the fourth to help them open the state tournament with a 9-1 five inning win over Wisner Saturday. 

Carter Noakes blasted a two-run in the inning to help DCB. Bryce Gorecki led the offense by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and scored two runs. 

Noakes had three RBIs, while Bosten Caspersen was 2-for-3 with a RBI. 

Gorecki earned the win on the day. He had eight strikeouts while giving up four hits. 

DCB will take on Malcolm at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Wisner 100 00—1 4 1

DCB 101 7X—9 10 1

WP—Gorecki. LP—Lund. 2B—DCB: Gorecki, Simdorn; W:Meyer, Batenhorst. HR—DCB: Noakes

State Legion Seniors Baseball

Class A

State championship

Millard South 4, Omaha Creighton Prep 3. Millard South wins the Class A state championship.

Class B

At Broken Bow

Saturday, July 30

Waverly 8,. Columbus Lakeview 5

Ogallala 8, Valparaiso 6

Hickman 8, Blair 2

Broken Bow 16, Minden 5 five innings

Sunday, July 31

Game 5 – Columbus Lakeview vs. Valparaiso, 9 a.m.

Game 6 – Blair vs. Minden, noon

Game 7 – Waverly vs. Ogallala, 3 p.m.

Game 8 – Hickman vs. Broken Bow, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 9 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, noon

Game 10 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 1 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.

Class C

At Wisner

Saturday, July 30

Pender 10, SOS 1, six innings

Syracuse 7, Valentine 4

Malcolm 5, Battle Creek 4

DCB 9, Wisner 1, five innings.

Sunday, July 31

Game 5 – SOS vs. Valentine, noon

Game 6 – Battle Creek vs. Wisner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Pender vs. Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Game 8 – Malcolm vs. DCB, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 9 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 12 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 13 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Game 14 – Teams TBA, 5 p.m.

Game 15— to follow if necessary.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's goal of an international amateur draft was thwarted again when the players' association rejected management's final offer on Monday and retained direct draft-pick compensation for free agents.

Watch Now: Related Video

Life in the Red Podcast: What we learned in Indy; reaction to Caffey news; depth chart talk

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts