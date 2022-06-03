Tom Dinsdale Automotive drops pair on opening day of home tourney

The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team had a rough opening day in its home tournament.

The Grand Island juniors dropped a pair of games Friday at Ryder Park.

In its opening game, Dinsdale had a tough outing against Hastings Runza Warriors, falling 8-0 in five innings.

Especially against pitcher Ashton Hawes. The Hastings pitcher had nine strikeouts while giving up only five hits.

“He was probably one of the best pitchers that we’ve faced this season,” Dinsdale coach Alexis Ortega said. “He really threw a good game against us.”

The Dinsdale pitchers also had a hard time getting Cooper Kindig out. Kindig was 3-for-3 with a double, a RBI and scored three runs.

Grand Island was its worst enemy as well as they had five errors in the contest.

Dinsdale did get the bases loaded in the fourth inning but couldn’t get a run home.

Krae Wardyn, JT Rein, Ashton Helgoth, Owen Janulewicz and Edgar Hernandez all had hits for Dinsdale.

In the second game, Millard North scored nine runs in the third innings take a 10-2 win.

However, Grand Island did show some life in the fifth inning to keep the game going.

Brady Douglass hit a 2-RBI singles that brought home Charlie Krieser and Wardyn to cut the lead to 9-2.

Ortega said that was a positive moment for the Grand Island juniors.

“We’ve been struggling to stay in games but that was a bright spot for us,” he said. “We managed to keep the game going so that was a positive as far as confidence.”

But that was as close as Grand Island would get as Millard North added a run in the seventh.

Clayton Mathiason led Millard North, who had 10 hits, by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jack Starr got the win, giving up three hits and had six strikeouts.

Grand Island was also haunted by three errors.

“Millard North was probably the best team we faced this season,” Ortega said. “They have the hitting, pitching and defense.

“But overall, today was definitely the best pitching we’ve faced this season.

Dinsdale will be back for more tournament action either Hastings Runza at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Ryder Park.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.