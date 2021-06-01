 Skip to main content
Tuesday legion baseball roundup
Tuesday legion baseball roundup

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

Home Federal sweeps Norfolk

NORFOLK — The Home Federal baseball team posted a home sweep over Norfolk Tuesday.

The Grand Island seniors opened with a 10-2 win. Home Federal had 10 hits with three doubles.

Carson Leiting led by the offense by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Mike Buhrman was 2 for 4 with a double.

Tyler Fay earned the win by giving up three hits and had six strikeouts.

In the second game, Home Federal scored seven runs in the opening inning to help them take a 9-0 five-inning win over Norfolk.

Mike Buhrman was 3 for 3 with a double to lead the offense.

Norfolk 000 101—2 3 0

Home Federal 212 212—10 10 1

WP — Fay. LP — Colligan. 2B—HF: Buhrman, Colsor, Jurgensmier. NOR: Strand.

Home Federal 702 00—9 9 1

Norfolk 000 00—0 2 0

WP—Jurgensmier. LP—Liewer. 2B—HF: Burhman; N: Price

Five Points grabs two wins over Norfolk

NORFOLK — Pitching helped the Five Points Bank baseball team grab a sweep over Norfolk.

Kaden Kuusela pitched a no-hitter during an 8-0 six-inning victory. He also had 12 strikeouts.

Offensively, Grand Island had 12 hits with Cohen Evans leading the way by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a triple. Brayden Lee was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Evans helped Five Points Bank get a 9-1 five-inning victory in the second game. Evans earned the win by giving up five hits and had eight strikeouts, while leading the offense 3 for 3 with a double and a triple.

Game One

Norfolk 000 000—0 0 4

Five Points Bank 004 202—8 12 1

WP—Kuusula. LP—Colligan. 2B—FPB:Nelson, Kleint. 3B—FPB: Evans.

Game Two

Five Points Bank 040 50—9 8 0

Norfolk 100 00—1 5 4

WP—Evans. LP—Hoffman. 2B—FPB: Evans. 3B—FPB: Evans.

Dinsdale grabs first victory

WOLBACH — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team picked up its first win of the season of Palmer-Wolbach-Greel 17-7.

The Grand Island juniors jumped out to a 9-2 third-inning lead.

Dinsdale connected on 15 hits in the contest. Ethan Foley led the way by going 3 of 6 with three RBIs, while Edgar Hernandez was 3 for 4 with a RBI. Jack Steenson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a triple, while Cedric Sullivan was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Tyson Brewer got the win for Dinsdale

Tom Dinsdale Automotive 136 200 5—17 15 5

PWG 020 040 1—7 9 5

WP—Brewer. LP—Kelly. 2B—TDA: Albers; PWG: Kelly. 3B—TDA: Steenson.

