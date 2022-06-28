 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday legion baseball roundup

U-Save finds late offense to defeat St. Paul

ST. PAUL — The U-Save Pharmacy legion baseball team found its offense in the late innings.

The Grand Island seniors scored nine runs in the final two innings to defeat St. Paul 10-4 Tuesday.

Ayden Beran was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the offense while Carter Wald was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sam Hilderbrand, Evan Gydesen and Brock Hurley also had two hits for U-Save.

Wald picked up the win with six strikeouts, while giving up six hits.

Braxton Heater led St. Paul by going 2-for-3 with a RBI.

U-Save Pharmacy 000 105 4—10 11 3

St. Paul 130 000 0—4 6 2

WP—Wald. LP—Weller. 2B—USP: Hilderbrand, Beran. SP: Meinecke.

Coslor powers Five Points Bank to win

Ethan Coslor had himself a day for Five Points Bank.

Coslor led the Grand Island junior offense by going 3-for-3 with seven RBIs, a double, a grand slam home run and scored two runs during a 9-6 win Tuesday at Ryder Park.

Trailing 6-5 in the sixth, Coslor hit a grand slam to give Five Points Bank a lead it would not give up.

He also came on in relief to get the save. He gave up three hits with three strikeouts.

Jacob Nesvara was 3-for-4 with a RBI, while Ryan Coslor was 2-for-3 with a double, while Gage Gannon was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Ethan Foley was 2-for-4.

Hastings JIH 201 003 0—6 8 3

Five Points Bank 220 014 X—9 14 1

WP—Sullivan. LP—Hamburger. S: Coslor.2B—FPB: R. Coslor, Albers, E. Coslor. HJIH: Rutt, Hyde. HR—FPB: E. Coslor.

St. Paul downs Dinsdale Automotive

ST. PAUL — St. Paul Post 119 used a four-run sixth inning to rally past Dinsdale Automotive 4-2 Tuesday in American League juniors action.

Braxton Heater pitched six strong innings, allowing three hits and one earned run to get the win, and Ashton Meinecke threw a scoreless seventh to earn the save. At the plate, Ashton Meineke was 2 for 3 to lead St. Paul, while Alex Meineke had a two-run double in the sixth.

Cole Fernau was 2 for 4 to lead the offense for Dinsdale Automotive (9-14), which defeated St. Paul 20-4 back on June 15 at Ryder Park. Max Friesen had a RBI double and Owen Williams had a run-scoring single to account for Grand Island.

Dinsdale Automotive 000 101 0—2 4 1

St. Paul Post 119 000 004 x—4 7 2

W—Heater. L—Fernau. Sv—Ashton Meinecke. 2B—Dinsdale Automotive, Friesen; St. Paul Alex Meinecke.

