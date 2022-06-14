Tuesday's legion baseball roundup

Dinsdale Automotive collected 10 hits, drew 13 walks and exploited eight Kearney Five Points Bank errors on its way to a 16-8 victory Tuesday at Ryder Park in a game halted after five innings due to an eight-run rule.

Dane Martin (2 for 3 with three RBIs), Charlie Krieser (2 for 2 with two RBIs), Krae Wardyn (1 for 3 with two RBIs) and Thomas Ummel (1 for 3 with two RBIs) led Dinsdale Automotive (6-9). Owen Janulewicz (2-1) earned the win in relief, pitching three innings and allowing one earned run.