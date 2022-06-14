 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's legion baseball roundup

FILE PHOTO: Baseball

LEGION BASEBALL

Tom Dinsdale Automotive rolls past Kearney Five Points

Dinsdale Automotive collected 10 hits, drew 13 walks and exploited eight Kearney Five Points Bank errors on its way to a 16-8 victory Tuesday at Ryder Park in a game halted after five innings due to an eight-run rule.

Dane Martin (2 for 3 with three RBIs), Charlie Krieser (2 for 2 with two RBIs), Krae Wardyn (1 for 3 with two RBIs) and Thomas Ummel (1 for 3 with two RBIs) led Dinsdale Automotive (6-9). Owen Janulewicz (2-1) earned the win in relief, pitching three innings and allowing one earned run.

Kearney Five Points 331 10—8 8 8

Dinsdale Automotive 706 03—16 10 3

W—Janulewicz. L—Edwards. 2B—Kearney Five Points, Buchanan.

