Tuesday's legion baseball roundup

FILE PHOTO: Baseball

The Five Points Banks baseball team earned a split with Norfolk Tuesday at Ryder Park.

The Grand Island juniors dropped the opener 8-0 in five innings.

Norfolk took a 4-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back.

Ryan Coslor and Ethan Coslor each had a double for Five Points Bank.

But Grand Island bounced back in the second game to defeat Norfolk 8-0 in five innings.

Five Points Bank took control in the fourth inning with six runs. Jack Steenson led the offense by going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Carter Jensen gave up only two hits and had four strikeouts in the win.

Game One

Five Points Bank 000 00—0 4 2

Norfolk 402 2X—8 5 0

WP—Synovec. LP—Foley. 2B—FPB: E. Coslor, R. Coslor; N: Synovec.

Game Two

Norfolk 000 00—0 2 1

Five Points Bank 020 6X—8 5 0

WP—Jensen. LP—Koenig. 2B—FPB: Steenson, Gannon.

