U-Save grabs two wins in Kearney Sunday

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team grabbed two wins in Kearney Sunday.

The Grand Island juniors broke a 6-all tie with three runs in fourth and fifth inning to take a 9-6 victory over McCook in the their final game of the Kearney Invite Sunday.

U-Save went up 5-2 after two innings before McCook rallied to take a 6-5 lead in the next frame.

Evan Gydesen led the offense by going 2 for3 with two RBIs, while Aidan Keyes was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles.

Gydesen earned the win by striking out eight batters.

U-Save also grabbed a 5-3 victory over Kearney Rivals in their second game. No other information was provided.

McCook 204 000—6 13 1

U-Save 141 21X—9 10 2

WP—Gydesen. LP—NA. 2B—USP: Keyes 2, Brockmeier, Ostermeier.