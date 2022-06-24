U-Save Pharmacy wins two games to start home tournament

By Cody Frederick

A walk-off RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It’s the moment baseball players live for.

On Friday night, U-Save Pharamcy’s Brock Hurley experienced it first hand, cracking a ground ball to center field and bringing home the game winning run.

Grand Island’s U-Save Pharmacy won 5-4 over Sheridan County in the nightcap game as they start their home tournament 2-0.

The moment after Hurley’s hit, he sprinted over the left side of the field and celebrated with his teammates.

“I told the Sheridan County coach ‘that was a heck of a game on both sides,’” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “Both teams played good defense. Both teams hit the ball well. Both teams pitched really well. We just got timely hits when we needed to.”

Sheridan County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning but U-Save answered back with a run in the bottom of the second and fourth.

The defenses played well but after three scoreless innings, the action was aplenty in the eighth.

Sheridan County put runners on second and third in the top of the eighth on a U-Save error. The error was followed by a two-RBI single by Sheridan County’s Marcus Stouffer that put his team up 4-2.

Facing the two-run deficit, U-Save hit four straight singles in the bottom of the eighth including a perfectly placed two-RBI single by Evan Gydesen to right field that tied the game at 4-all.

After holding Sheridan scoreless in the ninth, U-Save’s Hunter Powers took full advantage of his opportunity at the plate and crushed a triple to the right-field gap, setting himself up to be the game winning runner.

While U-Save did have those timely hits, Anderson said it was their defense and starting pitcher Payton Gangwish that was the difference.

“Hunter came up with that big triple in the ninth inning and Brock came up with the big single to win that game, but none of that matters unless Payton throws a gem like he did and keeps us in that game and gives us a chance to win,” Anderson said.

U-Save’s Nic Arana picked up the win but Gangwish led them there, throwing seven strikeouts and only one ball in eight innings of work.

Eli Ford and Gydesen led U-Save at the plate, hitting 3-for-4 and 2-for-3, respectively.

Earlier in the day, U-Save posted a 4-2 over Minden.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning, U-Save’s Tegan Lemkau smashed an RBI home run to left field, giving his team a 2-1 lead.

Lemkau said he’s been trying to get a home run lately so this one meant a lot.

“I’m ecstatic about that,” Lemkau said. “It’s my first ever over the fence home run. I was just waiting on a fastball because that’s what I saw him pitch to the 7 and 8 hole. I just waited and hit the sweet spot.”

U-Save scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, scoring on a Minden error and a Gydesen sacrifice fly to center field.

Minden’s Ashton Hawkins hit an RBI triple in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to two runs, but Minden didn’t get another hit.

Lemkau led U-Save, going 2-for-2 at the plate. Hurley also went 1-for-1 in the morning game. Ford was credited with the win, throwing nine strikeouts and five hits in five innings.

U-Save is back in action tomorrow and will take on Malcolm at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ryder.

