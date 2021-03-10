Adams Central outlasts St. Paul in overtime, moves into C-1 semifinals

LINCOLN – In a boys state basketball tournament that looked different in many ways, one constant remained on Wednesday.
When Adams Central steps on the court with St. Paul, the Patriots come away with a win.
But this one wasn’t easy.
Far from it.
Lucas Bohlen went 8-for-8 from the line in overtime to help No. 3-rated Adams Central battle past the No. 5 Wildcats 63-56 in the first round of the C-1 tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a game that saw 19 lead changes.
It was the Patriots’ 17th consecutive victory over the Wildcats, who last defeated Adams Central on Feb. 7, 2009, in the Lou-Platte Conference tournament consolation game – a conference that the Patriots aren’t even a member of any more.
It was a game that was won by “intestinal fortitude,” according to Adams Central coach Zac Foster.
“That was an amazing game,” he said. “Hats off to St. Paul. I mean, we’ve had so many battles with them over the years – five times the last two years now.
“That was an unbelievable first half by St. Paul. I thought (Tommy Wroblewski and Andy Poss) played at an all-state level and we just told our guys we were so proud of them because we kept taking their punches and taking their punches and hanging in there.”
St. Paul (23-3) also took its punches, including going scoreless the first 7:03 of the fourth quarter to see a 42-41 lead turn into a 48-44 deficit.
But Wroblewski had a putback with 56 seconds left, and Logan Vogel scored to tie it with 34 seconds to go.
Poss, who had a game-high 21 points, converted a 3-point play 18 seconds into OT to give the Wildcats the lead and momentum.
But a Tyler Slechta putback seems to put momentum back on the side of the Patriots (25-2).
“We were up three there and they got an offensive board putback,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “That seemed like the backbreaker for us. It just seemed like it let all the air out.
“Even though we were up by one, you could see heads looking around and I had contemplated taking my last timeout at that point to resettle, but with 3:40 or 3:30 left in OT, it’s pretty tough to take right there.”
Foster said the Patriots
had been forced to switch to man defense from their traditional 1-3-1 zone for much of the game due to Poss’ play. But a switch back helped in the extra period.
“As the game went on, I though how were we going to make a play?” he said. “How were we going to change the momentum? Our zone is the best thing we do, so we went back to it.
“I thought maybe it was only one or two turnovers, but we got stops in it, and it switched the energy back in our favor.”
Cam Foster put the Patriots up for good with a 3-pointer and then Bohlen hit his first six free throws to cap off an 11-0 run to make it 59-51 with 1:19 remaining.
“I think we pretty much kept our composure and know that they’re so much more athletic than us, but we have good chemistry together,” said Bohlen, who finished the game with 18 points and a cut on his chin after hitting the court hard in the third quarter. “We know how to win as one, and I think it came down to the end we knew how we were going to finish the game out playing together.”
Zac Foster said Bohlen was deserving of those types of big free throws.
“What a great kid,” he said. “Making those free throws in that situation takes courage, it takes a kid who has earned the right to take those by practicing. He’s put a lot of time in the game.
“To see him fall down, get cut and probably have to get stitches to come back in and do that is storybook.”
Bohlen said being sidelined hurt more than the cut.
“It’s a little painful,” he said. “Being on the sideline wasn’t fun, but once I got back on the court I felt better.”
Slechta finished with 16 points and Cam Foster added 15 for the Patriots, who return to the semifinal round for a second straight year.
Wroblewski finished with 19 for the Wildcats, who saw their season end on the first day of the state tournament at the hands of the Patriots for the second straight year.
“I think we definitely earned their respect,” Reinsch said. “They came over and were very complementary after the game. I don’t think they definitely want to see us again after that.
“That was two really good teams going at it, and any time you’re able to do that at PBA, you’re doing something right.”
Adams Central will enjoy a needed day off before taking on No. 8 Wayne in Friday’s 11:15 a.m. semifinal. The Blue Devils (23-5) knocked off No. 2 Kearney Catholic.
“They’re playing as well as anybody right now,” Zac Foster said. “It’s going to take our best on Friday to defeat those guys.”
Bohlen joked that he really needs the off day.
“Especially for me, I’m kind of an older man,” he said. “I’ve got an older type of body, so a day off and laying down will be great for me.”