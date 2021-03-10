Adams Central outlasts St. Paul in overtime, moves into C-1 semifinals

“I thought maybe it was only one or two turnovers, but we got stops in it, and it switched the energy back in our favor.”

Cam Foster put the Patriots up for good with a 3-pointer and then Bohlen hit his first six free throws to cap off an 11-0 run to make it 59-51 with 1:19 remaining.

“I think we pretty much kept our composure and know that they’re so much more athletic than us, but we have good chemistry together,” said Bohlen, who finished the game with 18 points and a cut on his chin after hitting the court hard in the third quarter. “We know how to win as one, and I think it came down to the end we knew how we were going to finish the game out playing together.”

Zac Foster said Bohlen was deserving of those types of big free throws.

“What a great kid,” he said. “Making those free throws in that situation takes courage, it takes a kid who has earned the right to take those by practicing. He’s put a lot of time in the game.

“To see him fall down, get cut and probably have to get stitches to come back in and do that is storybook.”

Bohlen said being sidelined hurt more than the cut.