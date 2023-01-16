 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area basketball summaries

Bobby speaks with Drew Danielson of Hastings about the boys basketball season.

Area girls summaries

At St. Paul

Boone Central 49, St. Paul 31

Boone Central; 5; 12; 17; 15—49

St. Paul; 7; 7; 12; 5—31

BC—Weeder 2, Ranslem 5, Wies 11, Rankin 20, Hooker 3, Escudero 6, Webster 2. 

STP—Mudloff 3, Wells 3, Kunze 12, Kelley 11, Wegner 2.

Area boys summaries

At Nebraska Christian

Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 37

St. Edward; 6; 12; 6; 13—37

Nebraska Christian; 24; 10; 21; 9—64

RESERVES

At Grand Island

Lincoln Northeast; 9; 9; 12; 15—45

GISH (4-4); 4; 11; 0; 6—21

GISH—Ashton Willey 1, Ethan Coslor 6, Riley Holling 4, Gavin Haubold 7, Michael Jones 1, Damian Lopez 2.

Saturday's GICC Tournament

First Round

Columbus; 4; 5; 5; 6—20

GISH; 12; 10; 14; 6—42

GISH—Ashton Willey 4, Riley Holling 10, Ethan Coslor 14, Gavin Haubold 2, Michael Jones 2, Carter Bernal 2, Rami Dodban 4, Brandon Moreno 2, Nathan Kosmicki 2.

Championship

GISH (4-3); 3; 11; 14; 9—37

GICC; 2; 5; 3; 4—14

GISH—Riley Holling 15, Gavin Haubold 2, Ethan Coslor 2, Kaden Boltz 6, Brady Douglass 2, Michael Jones 2, Nathan Kosmicki 3, Ashton Willey 2, Damian Lopez 3.

FRESHMAN

GICC; 12; 2; 11; 11—36

Kearney Catholic; 6; 5; 16; 12—39

GICC-Alberts 5, Haney 9, Urbanski 10, Stava 4, Birch 8.

State girls scores

State boys scores

