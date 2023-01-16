Area basketball summaries

Area girls summaries
At St. Paul
Boone Central 49, St. Paul 31
Boone Central; 5; 12; 17; 15—49
St. Paul; 7; 7; 12; 5—31
BC—Weeder 2, Ranslem 5, Wies 11, Rankin 20, Hooker 3, Escudero 6, Webster 2.
STP—Mudloff 3, Wells 3, Kunze 12, Kelley 11, Wegner 2.
Area boys summaries
At Nebraska Christian
Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 37
St. Edward; 6; 12; 6; 13—37
Nebraska Christian; 24; 10; 21; 9—64
RESERVES
At Grand Island
Lincoln Northeast; 9; 9; 12; 15—45
GISH (4-4); 4; 11; 0; 6—21
GISH—Ashton Willey 1, Ethan Coslor 6, Riley Holling 4, Gavin Haubold 7, Michael Jones 1, Damian Lopez 2.
Saturday's GICC Tournament
First Round
Columbus; 4; 5; 5; 6—20
GISH; 12; 10; 14; 6—42
GISH—Ashton Willey 4, Riley Holling 10, Ethan Coslor 14, Gavin Haubold 2, Michael Jones 2, Carter Bernal 2, Rami Dodban 4, Brandon Moreno 2, Nathan Kosmicki 2.
Championship
GISH (4-3); 3; 11; 14; 9—37
GICC; 2; 5; 3; 4—14
GISH—Riley Holling 15, Gavin Haubold 2, Ethan Coslor 2, Kaden Boltz 6, Brady Douglass 2, Michael Jones 2, Nathan Kosmicki 3, Ashton Willey 2, Damian Lopez 3.
FRESHMAN
GICC; 12; 2; 11; 11—36
Kearney Catholic; 6; 5; 16; 12—39
GICC-Alberts 5, Haney 9, Urbanski 10, Stava 4, Birch 8.
State girls scores
State boys scores