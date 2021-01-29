Aurora, Adams Central both cruise into Central Conference championship game

AURORA — Unselfish play helped Aurora earn a chance to play for a Central Conference Tournament championship on its home court.
The Huskies moved the ball around well in Friday’s semifinal against Schuyler to hit on 15 of 25 shots (60.0%) in the first half. That helped Aurora build up a 32-point lead before advancing with a 53-38 victory.
“We talked about and we worked on passing up a good shot to get a great shot for a teammate,” Huskies coach Rick Bell said. “Tonight, that’s the best that we’ve done in the first half. I thought we had some good shots that we passed up to get a great shot.
“And we shot the ball really well. We’re capable of that. We’ve got a lot of kids that can shoot the ball well when we’re unselfish and get our teammate a great shot.”
Aurora got off to a great start by scoring the first 10 points. Another 10-0 run gave the Huskies (10-7) a 22-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they added a 16-0 run over the final part of the second quarter and into the third to go up 40-8.
“I think we played well on offense tonight,” said senior guard Jameson Herzberg, who had a game-high 19 points and was 5-for-8 on 3-pointers. “We tried to make the extra pass to get a great shot instead of a good shot, and that helped us make a couple more than we normally do.
“The energy is definitely contagious when somebody makes one. Then the next thing you know everybody is making them. It’s a lot of fun.”
Tate Nachtigal and Preston Ramaekers each added 10 points for the Huskies, who play Adams Central in Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. championship game.
“It’ll be a lot of fun, that’s for sure,” Herzberg said. “It’ll be a great atmosphere. Adams Central is a good team, and it will be a good game.”
Aurora handed Adams Central its only loss of the season 50-44 in the season opener.
“We’re going to have to shoot it well,” Bell said. “The first game we played them, we shot it well and they didn’t shoot it as well. We’ll probably need them to shoot it not as well as they’re capable of.
“We’re going to have to defend. They’re playing well right now and they’ve got some talented kids.”
Aaron Langemeier had 13 points and Easton Hall added 10 to lead Schuyler (8-8).
Adams Central 52, Crete 25
Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central moved one win away from repeating as Central Conference Tournament champions with a 52-25 win over Crete in Friday’s semifinals.
Patriots coach Zac Foster said Crete had the Patriots’ full attention with a deceptive 4-13 record. He said coach Tony Siske has a young Cardinals squad that barely lost to Class B No. 7 Elkhorn 50-45 right before the conference tournament began.
That left Foster especially pleased with his team’s defense, which held Crete to four points in the first quarter and nine in the first half.
“I just thought defensively we were really playing five as one,” Foster said. “We were really unified defensively in the first half. All five guys and everybody on the bench were locked in on the scouting report and moving together. We really had a sense of purpose and attention to detail in the first half.”
Offensively, Adams Central (18-1) got its usual balanced effort with four of the starters scoring between 8-10 points.
Tyler Slechta had 10, Lucas Bohlen nine and both Jacob Eckhardt and Dante Boelhower added eight.
The Patriots face Aurora in Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. championship game on the Huskies’ home court.
Aurora handed Adams Central its only loss of the season 50-44 in the season opener.
“We would obviously love the opportunity to play those guys,” Foster said. “Any time you get to compete and you don’t feel like you played your best, you look forward to a rematch. They’ve got some really good players and good kids and are well-coached.
“It’ll take our best to change our fortunes and get them this time. We’re just thrilled to be in the finals. Last year was our first championship in the Central 10 Conference, and if we could go back-to-back, it would be pretty sweet. But we know we’ll have to play really well because Aurora is a good team.”