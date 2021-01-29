Aurora, Adams Central both cruise into Central Conference championship game

That left Foster especially pleased with his team’s defense, which held Crete to four points in the first quarter and nine in the first half.

“I just thought defensively we were really playing five as one,” Foster said. “We were really unified defensively in the first half. All five guys and everybody on the bench were locked in on the scouting report and moving together. We really had a sense of purpose and attention to detail in the first half.”

Offensively, Adams Central (18-1) got its usual balanced effort with four of the starters scoring between 8-10 points.

Tyler Slechta had 10, Lucas Bohlen nine and both Jacob Eckhardt and Dante Boelhower added eight.

The Patriots face Aurora in Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. championship game on the Huskies’ home court.

Aurora handed Adams Central its only loss of the season 50-44 in the season opener.

“We would obviously love the opportunity to play those guys,” Foster said. “Any time you get to compete and you don’t feel like you played your best, you look forward to a rematch. They’ve got some really good players and good kids and are well-coached.

“It’ll take our best to change our fortunes and get them this time. We’re just thrilled to be in the finals. Last year was our first championship in the Central 10 Conference, and if we could go back-to-back, it would be pretty sweet. But we know we’ll have to play really well because Aurora is a good team.”

