Big Flyer run too much for Central Valley

ST. PAUL — With a total of 152 points scored, there were many offensive runs during Thursday’s second Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinal.
But Class D-2 No. 6-rated Humphrey St. Francis had the biggest one.
After Central Valley climbed back within one point with 5:05 left in the third quarter, the Flyers came out of a timeout and promptly went on a 9-0 run.
That set the stage for an 82-70 victory and a trip to Saturday’s 6 p.m. final against D-1 No. 3 Burwell.
“We felt like we had control, but they just kept coming and coming and making shots,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “Obviously, the kid down low (Trevor Cargill) was a load for us. But we’ve got a lot of seniors and veteran guys. I felt we kept our composure pretty well and then executed some things in the half court to keep them at arm’s length after that 9-0 run.”
Tanner Pfeifer led the Flyers with 33 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the floor.
Every St. Francis starter finished in double figures. Justin Leifeld had 16 points, Austin Leifeld 11 and Haustyn Forney and Jack Lubischer each finished with 10.
“We weren’t getting back defensively and looked kind of sluggish tonight,” Central Valley coach Josh Nuss said. “Credit to them, they hit some shots. They got the ball out and pushed it on us. It’s kind of one of those things that it’s tough to climb back when they keep hitting shots on you.”
Cargill finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (10-5). Ty Nekoliczak added 25 points and Kyle Nekoliczak chipped in 10.
Nuss said the Cougars are trying to get over the hump and get a win against one of the top teams on its schedule without a couple of players who suffered torn ACLs in football.
He said a strong performance to bounce back in Saturday’s 2 p.m. consolation game against Fullerton would be a nice boost.
“It would be a good thing against Fullerton since they are in their district,” he said. “Hopefully we can focus on Saturday and then get momentum going toward districts and the end of February there.”
St. Francis will try to avenge a 72-49 loss to Burwell from Jan. 9 in the championship.
“We’ll have to play better defensively obviously, and they’ve got a big kid inside (Carter Mann) that’s very similar to the kid who had 30 tonight,” Kessler said. “We’re going to have to do a better job defensively, a better job on the interior and continue to play well on the offensive end.”