Big Flyer run too much for Central Valley

ST. PAUL — With a total of 152 points scored, there were many offensive runs during Thursday’s second Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinal.

But Class D-2 No. 6-rated Humphrey St. Francis had the biggest one.

After Central Valley climbed back within one point with 5:05 left in the third quarter, the Flyers came out of a timeout and promptly went on a 9-0 run.

That set the stage for an 82-70 victory and a trip to Saturday’s 6 p.m. final against D-1 No. 3 Burwell.

“We felt like we had control, but they just kept coming and coming and making shots,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “Obviously, the kid down low (Trevor Cargill) was a load for us. But we’ve got a lot of seniors and veteran guys. I felt we kept our composure pretty well and then executed some things in the half court to keep them at arm’s length after that 9-0 run.”

Tanner Pfeifer led the Flyers with 33 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the floor.

Every St. Francis starter finished in double figures. Justin Leifeld had 16 points, Austin Leifeld 11 and Haustyn Forney and Jack Lubischer each finished with 10.