Bison putting together potential breakthrough season

The type of season that’s been waited for a — well, long, long, long time — is currently taking place in Central City.
The Bison boys basketball team is off to a 13-4 start. You have to go back to 1989-90 (10-2) or 1977-78 (11-1) to find Central City teams that got off to this type of record.
“It’s obviously pretty special,” said BJ Blase, who is in his fourth year with the Bison. “It hasn’t been done in a long time at Central City, and this team is putting together a special year. We’ve started to figure things out.”
Five starters returned from last year’s 7-14 squad. Add in some key additions, and Blase knew this team had a high ceiling in the potential department.
“I knew when these guys were sophomores they could be a special group,” he said. “We threw them to the wolves and they played their sophomore year. They really took a beating, but I think it paid off in the long run.”
Senior Jackson McGinnis leads Central City with 17.8 points per game. He’s followed by one of those newcomers, senior Aydon Nelson, who is putting up 10.3 points.
“Having Aydon Nelson come from Lincoln Southwest was key,” Blase said. “His dad is on my coaching staff.”
Freshman Ayden Zikmund has made an immediate impact as the team’s third-leading scorer.
“He’s a special player,” Blase said.
Also returning from last year’s starting lineup are seniors Eric Lenz, Jake Twiss and Grant Blodgett and sophomore Dylan Pfeifer.
With that much experience back, Blase expected the Bison to be much improved, but there were still questions.
“Since we weren’t able to play games all summer like usual, we had to focus on ourselves,” he said. “I didn’t know exactly what we had, but I knew we could be a good team.”
Depth is something the Bison definitely have.
“We play 10 guys and we can put kids in depending on the other team we’re playing,” Blase said.
“Some games someone might get 10 minutes. Another night he might get three or four, and then he’ll get 15.
“It’s not easy for kids to understand that in high school, but everyone on this team has great attitudes and understand the situation.”
Blase said a strong start to the season provided a needed confidence boost.
Central City opened with a 7-1 mark, only losing by two points to Boone Central in the third game of the season.
“We had a rough game against Boone, but we were able to assess some things and really got on a roll after that,” Blase said.
Since then, Central City’s only losses have come to Class C-1 No. 6 and undefeated Milford by five points, to C-1 No. 5 St Paul by nine and to a 10-4 Centennial team by five.
Central City looks to keep things going in next week’s Lou-Platte Conference Tournament. The Bison host Centura (10-5) in a Tuesday quarterfinal.
“It’s going to be tough,” Blase said. “There are good teams in the conference top-to-bottom. St. Paul is playing really well. Doniphan-Trumbull is having a really good year. Centura is a good team. Gibbon is having a good year. Arcadia/Loup City is playing well. Wood River is playing better with coach (Kevin) Asher and almost got us last Friday (in a 56-55 Bison win).
“When we played Ravenna, they had one of their top scorers out with an injury. It’s going to be challenging no matter who you play.”
But Central City hopes that a strong run in the LPC tournament is part of a season that marks a long-awaited turnaround for the program.
Central City’s 20 state tournament appearances all came between 1911 and 1947. The last time the Bison advanced past the first round of subdistrict play was in 2007.
But Blase said things are on the upswing — and he sees signs that this isn’t just a one year aberration.
“These kids put in a lot of work in the offseason,” he said. “We have had a shooting club the last couple of years, and all the kids that participated last year had a total of over 190,000 shots when we added them up. And we have some younger kids coming up that could be pretty good.”
For now, Blase said the Bison’s goals are like that of most teams — win a conference tournament, win a subdistrict and have a chance to win a district game to advance to Lincoln.
That would be a major breakthrough for what he feels is a special group of Bison.
“When you have a group that loves to play together like this one does, it’s really fun to coach,” Blase said.
Stat leaders
Among this week’s girls basketball stat leaders, found in today’s edition:
% Wood River has the highest scoring pair of teammates in Kiernan Paulk (15.3 ppg) and Boston Boucher (14.3 ppg).
% Paulk tops the area in assists with 5.0 per outing.
% Hastings St. Cecilia’s Katharine Hamburger has made 9 of her last 16 3-pointers to up her average to an area-leading 42.9%.
Dale Miller covers prep basketball for the Independent