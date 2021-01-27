Bison putting together potential breakthrough season

Since then, Central City’s only losses have come to Class C-1 No. 6 and undefeated Milford by five points, to C-1 No. 5 St Paul by nine and to a 10-4 Centennial team by five.

Central City looks to keep things going in next week’s Lou-Platte Conference Tournament. The Bison host Centura (10-5) in a Tuesday quarterfinal.

“It’s going to be tough,” Blase said. “There are good teams in the conference top-to-bottom. St. Paul is playing really well. Doniphan-Trumbull is having a really good year. Centura is a good team. Gibbon is having a good year. Arcadia/Loup City is playing well. Wood River is playing better with coach (Kevin) Asher and almost got us last Friday (in a 56-55 Bison win).

“When we played Ravenna, they had one of their top scorers out with an injury. It’s going to be challenging no matter who you play.”

But Central City hopes that a strong run in the LPC tournament is part of a season that marks a long-awaited turnaround for the program.

Central City’s 20 state tournament appearances all came between 1911 and 1947. The last time the Bison advanced past the first round of subdistrict play was in 2007.

But Blase said things are on the upswing — and he sees signs that this isn’t just a one year aberration.