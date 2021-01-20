Boys basketball notebook: Adams Central on a roll entering GICC clash

With four starters back from a team that placed third in Class C-1 last year, Adams Central entered the season with high expectations.

And the Patriots have lived up to those expectations so far.

Since losing to Aurora 50-44 on opening night, Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central has reeled off 14 straight wins heading into Saturday afternoon’s home showdown with C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic.

“We’re thankful obviously to be where we’re at,” Patriots coach Zac Foster said. “We have a long ways to go to reach the goals that we want at the end of the season, but we love our kids. They’re talented, but they’re coachable and they care

about each other. So we feel good about our team.

“We’ve got a lot of big challenges. We have GICC and the (Central) conference tournament, so we have a long ways to go. But we feel good about where we’re at.”

One reason Saturday’s Patriots-Crusaders game is so intriguing is the ways in which the teams mirror each other.

Both generate energy on the defensive end, and both are extremely balanced in the scoring department. There aren’t only one or two players who will pile up the points night after night.