Boys basketball notebook: Adams Central on a roll entering GICC clash

With four starters back from a team that placed third in Class C-1 last year, Adams Central entered the season with high expectations.
And the Patriots have lived up to those expectations so far.
Since losing to Aurora 50-44 on opening night, Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central has reeled off 14 straight wins heading into Saturday afternoon’s home showdown with C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic.
“We’re thankful obviously to be where we’re at,” Patriots coach Zac Foster said. “We have a long ways to go to reach the goals that we want at the end of the season, but we love our kids. They’re talented, but they’re coachable and they care
about each other. So we feel good about our team.
“We’ve got a lot of big challenges. We have GICC and the (Central) conference tournament, so we have a long ways to go. But we feel good about where we’re at.”
One reason Saturday’s Patriots-Crusaders game is so intriguing is the ways in which the teams mirror each other.
Both generate energy on the defensive end, and both are extremely balanced in the scoring department. There aren’t only one or two players who will pile up the points night after night.
For Adams Central, senior Lucas Bohlen is producing 12.6 points behind his 3-point touch. Tyler Slechta (10.9 ppg) and Cam Foster (10.5) are next, followed by Dante Boelhower (9.4). All four of those are senior starters.
“Those guys have played a lot of basketball themselves, and they’ve played together a lot,” Zac Foster said. “That senior class, those four guys who are starting, have played a lot of basketball together. So it’s nice to have that experience, that’s for sure.”
That’s especially true for a pair of sons of coaches. While Zac is coaching is son Cam, Slechta is the son of assistant coach Tom Slechta.
The Patriots also got a boost this year with the transfer of Paul Fago, a 6-foot-5 junior who had started for two seasons at Hastings St. Cecilia. Fago is averaging 7.9 points.
“It gives us a little length, a little size that we didn’t have without him,” Zac Foster said. “He’s really an unselfish kid — really, really unselfish — because he started a little bit when we first came here and now we’re bringing him off the bench. But his minutes are about the same. Not a lot of kids would do that. He’s really a team-first kid, and we’re lucky to have him in our program.
“On the floor he can shoot it. ... We’re not a huge team, so the biggest things are his length and his shot-making ability helps us too.”
After the GICC showdown, Adams Central enters next week’s Central Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Stat leaders
Noteworthy performances so far from the first edition of the area’s statistical leaders:
% Grand Island Senior High’s Isaac Traudt is putting up 23.3 points per game, 5.3 more than second-leading scorer Karsen Reimers of Palmer. But Reimers easily tops the rebounding category at 12.7 per game, well ahead of Central City’s Aydon Nelson (11.0).
% Northwest’s top two leading scorers are also the area’s top in assists — Jed Walford (6.2 apg) and Parker Janky (4.5).
% Why did GICC miss 6-foot-9 post Dei Jengmer, who missed time with a foot injury? One reason is his 74.1% shooting on 2-pointers.
% Hastings St. Cecilia’s Brayden Schropp is shooting a sizzling 49.0% (24-for-49) on 3-pointrs.
% Dillon Critel of undefeated Burwell is shooting 78.6% (22-for-28) from the free-throw line.
Dale Miller covers boys basketball for the Independent.