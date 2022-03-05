Burwell looks to add to athletic success at state basketball

Players on the Burwell boys basketball team are used to playing in big games.

Many of the current Longhorn players were part of not only last year’s fourth-place team but also members of their football success when they reached the Class D-1 state championship game from 2018 to 2020, along with this season’s state semifinalist team.

Burwell also sent a lot of athletes to the state track meet as well as the boys golf team qualifyied for state last spring.

This year’s group looks to add to that success as Burwell has qualified to the state basketball tournament for the second-straight season.

“At Burwell, we’re used to big games and big moments and our kids put a lot of work and a lot of effort into it in getting to those big moments,” Longhorn coach Adam Stolzer said. “It starts in the summer with our conditioning and weight program. It just carries into each sport. That’s a big reason for our success this year.”

The Class D-1, No. 5-rated Longhorns (Omaha World-Herald), who open with No. 6 Elgin Public/Pope John at 10:45 a.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star, did lose five seniors from last year’s team.

However, Burwell brings back a lot of firepower from that squad. Senior Dillon Critel has 660 points on the season, averaging 25.4 points a game.

“Dillon does a great job going out and getting in transition for us. He does a lot of great things in the half-court as well,” Stolzer said.

While Stolzer said the offense goes around Critel, the Longhorns are successful when other players get involved. Carter Mann has 404 points with a 15.5 ppg average, while Hans Gideon has 221 points with an 8.5 average.

“We’re at our best when we have multiple contributors, and we’ve had a lot of players step up for us and had big games,” Stolzer said. “Carter is tough inside and there’s a lot of teams who take him and that’s opens things up for not only Dillon but for Hans and other players. Hans has really improved from last year. He’s another player that has had big games for us. Other players like Titus Gideon and Wryder Svoboda have made some plays for us during the season.”

The Longhorns are facing an Elgin Public/Pope John squad that’s making their first trip to the state tournament as cooperative program. Paiton Hoefer leads the Wolfpack with 381 points with a 14.7 ppg average, while Colton Wright has put up 348 points with a 13.4 average.

Stolzer said EPPJ will provide a challenge for Burwell.

“They have a lot of size with some players that can really shoot the ball well. They are methodical on offense that’s very patient and move the ball around well,” he said. “They are patient on defense as they play a lot of different types of zone and man. They are fundamentally sound with great team size. They just know their identity and each player knows their role.”

Lastly, he hopes last year’s experience of playing down there helps as well, especially when it gets tight. In the first round win over Central Valley last year, the Longhorns had a 19-point lead, but were held scoreless for a majority of the fourth quarter and saw that lead get cut down to five. But Burwell made the plays down the stretch to get the win.

“There are going to be some tense moments during the state tournament just like we had in last year’s win. We’re going to lean on our experience as everyone on our roster has been to the state tournament and has played down there as well,” Stolzer said. “We won’t be at awe of the moment, even though we’re going to enjoy the moment but we’ll know what to expect when we step out onto the floor on Monday.”

