LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History made. Potential history still to make.

The Creighton men’s basketball team advanced to its first Elite Eight in modern program history Friday night with an 86-75 win over Princeton in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Behind 22 points from Ryan Kalkbrenner, 21 from Baylor Scheierman and 19 from Trey Alexander, sixth-seeded CU advanced to play fifth-seeded San Diego State – which stunned No. 1 Alabama in the KFC Yum! Center.

At stake on Sunday: The first Final Four berth for either team in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament game, won 72-69 by the Bluejays. A likely defensive struggle awaits. A scrum for the biggest prize in college basketball.

To reach the Elite Eight, Creighton (24-12) had to hold off the 15th-seeded Tigers, who stunned Arizona and Missouri to reach this round. Princeton (23-9) initially punched holes in the Bluejays’ post defense, taking a late first half lead, before Creighton’s offense, explosive in March, started the second half with a 21-9 run to help send the Ivy League darlings back to their campus. Tosan Evbuomwan had 24 points and nine assists for PU. Guard Ryan Langborg added 26 points.

CU sliced up Princeton’s man-to-man defense, scoring 68 points in just 28 minutes of clock. When the Tigers switched to a 1-3-1, a 16-point lead dwindled deep into single digits. But Creighton’s starting five – arguably the best five still left a NCAA Tournament devoid of No. 1 seeds – grinded out answers. Repeatedly. Kalkbrenner slammed one home and hit a two-footer late. Arthur Kaluma nailed a free throw after grabbing an offensive rebound he poked away from a Tiger.

Using differing strategies, CU and PU set a brisk, thrilling first half pace of shotmaking, efficient offense and 20 combined assists.

Attacking from the perimeter, Creighton shot 62% in the first half, hitting six 3-pointers over the first 20 minutes. Scheierman sizzled to start, scoring 13 points, making all five first half shots and firing quick passes off the dribble. The Bluejays, making six straight buckets, built 17-10 and 24-16 leads.

Princeton, meanwhile, attacked the 7-foot-1 heart of CU’s defense – Kalkbrenner. Evbuomwan, operating as a point forward, initially got to the body of Kalkbrenner, making 3-footers around him. Then Evbuomwan drew Kalkbrenner 10 feet away from the basket and started finding cutters to the rim, as Princeton scored 26 first-half points in the paint.

The Tigers chipped away at CU lead and finally took a four-point advantage of their own on back-to-back 3s by Ryan Langborg and Blake Peters, who swept around well-set screens. Creighton coach Greg McDermott called timeout.

CU answered with a 12-1 run paced by a 3 from Scheierman, layup from Nembhard and traditional 3-point play from Kalkbrenner, who yelled “we lift too!” as he made the bucket. It helped Creighton take a 47-43 lead into halftime.

Kalkbrenner stayed hot to open the second half, scoring CU’s first five points. Princeton’s forays into the rim also became far less fruitful, as Kalkbrenner, forward Arthur Kaluma and center Fred King patrolled the paint with more vigilance. Scheierman’s banked-in 3 gave Creighton a 66-52 lead. Trey Alexander’s pull-up jumper pushed the lead to 68-52 with 12:28 left.

Princeton, which erased a double-digit deficit to beat Arizona, didn’t quit. A 1-3-1 zone stunted Creighton’s momentum. Over seven minutes, CU scored just once – a Scheierman 3. The Tigers got within 73-65 with 4:59 left. On the ensuing possession, Scheierman threw an errant lob to Kaluma, who saved the pass to Kalkbrenner, who flipped the ball to Alexander, who hit a crucial 3. It wasn’t ball game, but it was close, as CU made stops – and shots – down the stretch.