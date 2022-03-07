Critel helps Burwell move into D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN — Dillon Critel helped Burwell get back into the state semifinals for the second-consecutive season.

The 6-0 senior guard scored a game-high 35 points, including hitting 7 of 8 free throws in the final quarter to help the Class D-1 No. 5 Longhorns (Omaha World-Herald) get past No. 6 Elgin Public/Pope John 65-58 Monday at Lincoln North Star.

The win gives Burwell a matchup with top-ranked North Platte St. Patrick’s at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Crital put up 21 points in the second half. He said he felt a lot more comfortable in the second half.

“In the first half, I missed some shots after I got open on some moves,” he said. “Just shot it a little more because they started going in. Once they start falling, it’s easy to keep shooting.”

Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said Critel is a player that does a lot of things well.

“He was a key part of our offense with some big shots made,” Stolzer said. “He does a great job of changing speeds when he’s dribbling the ball and has a nice hesitation, plays fast and slow. He puts a ton of work.”

It was a back and forth game in the first half. Critel scored seven early points to give Burwell a 14-8 lead, only to see the Wolfpack come back to take an 18-16 lead at the end of the first and stayed close throughout the first half. Both teams were tied at 33-all at the break.

“It was a game of runs and we knew that coming in,” Stolzer said. “We knew we had to make some big plays in the second half if we wanted to move on.”

Critel did most of the damage in the third where he scored the Longhorns’ first 14 points in the quarter in giving them a 47-44 lead.

Colton Wright did all he could to keep the Wolfpack in the game as he scored as he scored his 11 of team-high 24 points in the third quarter, including a bucket that cut the deficit to 47-46.

Then Wryder Svoboda hit a layup with time winding down as Burwell led 49-46 entering the final quarter.

A key moment in the fourth happened when the Longhorns missed a shot going out of bounds. Carter Mann jumps to save the ball from under his legs and goes into the arms of Titus Gideon. He found Hans Gideon, who buried a long jumper inside the 3-point line to give Burwell a 55-51 lead. That started a 10-7 run to help the Longhorns pull away.

“That was a big momentum play that doesn’t happen if we aren’t hustling to the ball. They played until the whistle was blown,” Stolzer said. “If Carter isn’t hustling to the ball and if Titus isn’t moving without the ball, that doesn’t happen.

“Everyone did their roles and made some key plays for us. It might not have been in the scoring column, but they made a play that impacted the outcome of the game and that play was ”

Svoboda chipped in 10 points while Mann added nine points.

Now the Longhorns can turn their focus to St. Patrick’s, who held off No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes 54-49 in the earlier game.

“They’ve been No. 1 in D-1 all year and we have a ton of respect for them, but these guys are hungry and want to do some things,” Stolzer said. “We know we’re going to get their best game. They have a nice player in Jack Heiss who does a lot of good things for them. They have other players that can do good things for them. It’s going to be fun.”

Critel said there’s motivation for Burwell after getting beat 76-45 to Howells-Dodge in last year’s semifinals.

“That was not a good feeling. Going into the summer, we knew that we had to work hard if we wanted to take that next step,” Critel said. “This is what we’ve worked for this year.”

