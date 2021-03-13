Crusaders captures Class C-2 state championship

LINCOLN – Championship Saturday concluded this year with a Grand Island Central Catholic celebration, not crushed Crusaders like last year.
After finishing as the disappointed Class C-2 runner-up in the final championship game of 2020, top-ranked GICC returned with its top seven players in tow and came away with a title thanks to a 55-34 victory over No. 2 Yutan at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
As usual, the Crusaders got a balanced scoring attack. Dei Jengmer had 12 points, Marcus Lowry 11, Gil Jengmer eight, Isaac Herbek seven and Koby Bale and Tanner Turek six each.
“It’s a very satisfying moment for us,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “It’s something that we sat here a year ago and had a more somber press conference. The feeling we’re sitting with here today is a much better feeling.
“A lot went into it from a year ago. Spring put things on hold with COVID. We got back at it this summer, and really from the first day of our summer camp our kids were dialed in to this moment.”
Lowry said the Crusaders (25-4) remained hungry throughout the past year.
“We were never satisfied,” he said. “Any big game that we won, we were never satisfied. We knew what our end goal was, and now that we’re here, it’s pretty good.”
A key stretch occurred late in the third quarter and allowed the Crusaders to go ahead by double digits for the first time.
Russ Martinez swished a 3-pointer to put GICC up 34-26 with 1:57 left in the period, and a foul was called on Yutan’s Brady Timm away from the ball after the shot.
That gave the Crusaders another possession, and they converted when Koby Bales scored inside 15 seconds later.
“That was a big turning point in the game, a big shot by Russ,” Tino Martinez said. “We had mostly been running plays to get the ball inside to our bigs off of inbounds, out of bounds, on the baseline. We ran a play there to get Russ the three at the top. He hit it.
“Koby did a good job on the (potential) rebound. They had to foul him to keep him off the boards and we were able to score again. I thought from that moment on we were able to dictate the game.”
Those five points were part of a 15-0 run that gave Central Catholic a 44-26 lead with 6:05 left in the season.
Yutan (24-3), which was edged by GICC in triple overtime in last year’s semifinals, couldn’t recover and finished shooting 12-for-50 (24.0% for the game compared to Central Catholic’s 23-for-40 (57.5%).
Timm finished with a game-high 21 points but was 7-for-24 from the floor.
Central Catholic led for most of the first half, but never by a comfortable margin. The Crusaders went up by five points five different times, including on a putback by Brayden Wenzl at the buzzer to give GICC a 24-19 halftime lead.
But Central Catholic found a way to break things open in the second half to earn the program’s second state championship in its 20th appearance.
This group joins the 2000 team, which won the Class C-1 championship.
“I think it’s amazing,” Dei Jengmer said. “It’s special. It’s the only one in 21 years. We did it fore our school and for ourselves.”
Lowry added: “It feels amazing. It feels so long. We finally got it.”