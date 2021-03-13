Crusaders captures Class C-2 state championship

A key stretch occurred late in the third quarter and allowed the Crusaders to go ahead by double digits for the first time.

Russ Martinez swished a 3-pointer to put GICC up 34-26 with 1:57 left in the period, and a foul was called on Yutan’s Brady Timm away from the ball after the shot.

That gave the Crusaders another possession, and they converted when Koby Bales scored inside 15 seconds later.

“That was a big turning point in the game, a big shot by Russ,” Tino Martinez said. “We had mostly been running plays to get the ball inside to our bigs off of inbounds, out of bounds, on the baseline. We ran a play there to get Russ the three at the top. He hit it.

“Koby did a good job on the (potential) rebound. They had to foul him to keep him off the boards and we were able to score again. I thought from that moment on we were able to dictate the game.”

Those five points were part of a 15-0 run that gave Central Catholic a 44-26 lead with 6:05 left in the season.

Yutan (24-3), which was edged by GICC in triple overtime in last year’s semifinals, couldn’t recover and finished shooting 12-for-50 (24.0% for the game compared to Central Catholic’s 23-for-40 (57.5%).