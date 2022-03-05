Doniphan-Trumbull ready for full experience of state during second trip in three years

The Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team will get the full experience of playing at the boys state basketball tournament.

Two years ago when the Cardinals earned their first trip since 2014, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning and only immediate family members were allowed to attend the games.

With everything close to being back to normal, Doniphan-Trumbull will have more of their fans supporting during this year’s trip.

The Class C-2, No. 8-rated Cardinals (Omaha World-Herald) will take on No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Northeast.

DT coach Kelan Buhr said having their more fans will make the experience feel like a true state tournament.

“We were still thrilled to go to the state tournament two years ago but it felt teams were robbed because they couldn’t play in front of all your friends and family,” Buhr said. “But it was still a great experience. We’re definitely looking forward to be playing in front of a lot more of our Cardinal fans. The kids are excited for this opportunity, especially since this is our second time in three years down here.”

Balance has been key for Doniphan-Trumbull during their 21-3 season. The Cardinals have three players averaging more than 10 points per game.

Ethan Smith leads the Cardinals offense with 12.3 points per game, while Blake Detamore averages 11.1 ppg and Andrew Stock has put up 10.0 ppg. Myles Sadd is averaging 9.3 ppg and Jaden Williams has 7.3 ppg.

Buhr said it’s a different player stepping up each night.

“I hope that makes us hard to guard. Ethan has been leading us as of late, but then Blake goes off for 23 in the district final over Bridgeport,” Buhr said. “It seems whenever someone has an off night, someone else is stepping up for us. We know we’ll had to have that for us to be successful this season and we’ll need that again at the state tournament.”

There will be familiarity with the Crusaders, who handed Doniphan-Trumbull a 51-39 setback on Jan. 8.

Buhr said a key for the Cardinals will not only be to get off to a fast start, but also trying to contain GICC’s big three of Isaac Herbek (16.3 ppg), Marcus Lowry (14.1) and Gil Jengmer (11.2).

“We got down early against them and it was hard for us to come back from. A good start will be a huge indicator on the game,” he said. “And it’s no secret that those three makes them go. But they’ve got some role guys on any given night can make them a lot better. We don’t want to give up anything big to those other guys as well.

“But it should be a good game. We’re very familiar with them and they’re familiar with us,” Buhr said. “Their friends with each other. There’s a lot of familiarity there and we’ll be competing together on the big stage. It should be a lot of fun.”

Buhr said one thing is for sure, the Cardinals will not back down to the challenge and feels they will compete for 32 minutes.

“This group is very competitive. We may not be the biggest team and we’ll never use that as an excuse,” Buhr said. “We might have to guard people differently. They will fight to the end and that’s what we love about them. We really wouldn’t be where we are if not for their competitiveness.”

