Eagles flying to state tournament, make first trip since 1990

“Every single one of our players has to play unselfishly for us to play our best. Everyone has a role and they play it with all their heart.”

Kiernan Paulk said years of working together makes all the difference for the Eagles.

“It helps that we have played together for a long time and everyone knows their roles,” Paulk said. “We have a lot of players who can score double digits in any game and that makes us tough to stop.”

This will mark Wood River’s third appearance at state overall. The Eagles finished as the Class B runner-up in 1986.

“It feels awesome because it has been our goal since we all started playing together in middle school,” Kiernan Paulk said of advancing to next week’s state tournament in Lincoln. “Now that it has actually happened, the feeling is just so unreal.”

While the Wood River community had waited three-plus decades for this moment, Smith said the Eagles’ trek to the state tournament began in earnest moments after last year’s season-ending district loss to Oakland-Craig.