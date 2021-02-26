Eagles flying to state tournament, make first trip since 1990

WOOD RIVER — Seeking the program’s first state-tournament appearance in 31 years, Wood River simply wouldn’t be denied.
The Eagles used several dominant runs on the way to posting a 62-43 home-court victory over South Loup in Friday night’s Class C-2, District 2 championship. The win not only sent No. 4-rated Wood River (24-2) to state for the first time since 1990, but also established a new school record for victories in a season.
“So many people stepped up so well tonight,” Wood River coach Phil Smith said. “What it felt like to me was that we had the girls on a leash and they were raring to go and then we let them loose and they played their hearts out.
“There was so much effort and focus. They really just dug into what we had planned and man, they executed.”
Kiernan Paulk scored a game-high 16 points to lead three Eagles in double figures as Marcie Peters had 13 points off the bench and Baylie Codner added 10 points and four assists. Wood River also got 14 rebounds from Hannah Paulk and nine points and four assists from Boston Boucher in what Smith described as a complete team victory.
“We do a really nice job of sharing the ball,” Smith said. “All our players say, ‘It’s not about me, it’s got to be about the team.’ Our focus all year has been that it has to be the ‘we’ over the ‘me.’
“Every single one of our players has to play unselfishly for us to play our best. Everyone has a role and they play it with all their heart.”
Kiernan Paulk said years of working together makes all the difference for the Eagles.
“It helps that we have played together for a long time and everyone knows their roles,” Paulk said. “We have a lot of players who can score double digits in any game and that makes us tough to stop.”
This will mark Wood River’s third appearance at state overall. The Eagles finished as the Class B runner-up in 1986.
“It feels awesome because it has been our goal since we all started playing together in middle school,” Kiernan Paulk said of advancing to next week’s state tournament in Lincoln. “Now that it has actually happened, the feeling is just so unreal.”
While the Wood River community had waited three-plus decades for this moment, Smith said the Eagles’ trek to the state tournament began in earnest moments after last year’s season-ending district loss to Oakland-Craig.
“Right after that game in the locker room, we started saying that next year we were going to finish the climb,” Smith said. “Even with all the COVID stuff, people were committed to getting into the gym and when we had the opportunity, we were letting it loose and the team bought into what they were doing.”
Wood River’s pressure defense forced 26 South Loup turnovers and created several easy baskets and big scoring runs.
“South Loup has a great team and they always do a great job of keeping their composure, but tonight, we were able to bother them,” Smith said. “Our players have some good length and our 1-3-1 (zone defense) is tough. We did a good job of anticipating, especially in the second half when Baylie Codner was just getting tips everywhere and creating steals for us and getting easy shots for us as well.”
Cole Landyn scored nine points to lead South Loup (18-5), which is a co-op that includes Arnold and Callaway. Jadeyn Bubak, Megan Donegan and Ava Pandorf scored eight points apiece for the Bobcats.
The Eagles went on a 13-0 first-quarter spree to lead 14-5 at the first break and opened the second half with a 16-2 blitz to pull ahead 43-18 with 2:49 left in the third quarter on a basket by Codner. Wood River’s 11-3 fourth-quarter run gave it a 60-30 advantage on Kiernan Paulk’s steal and score with 4:26 remaining.
As the postgame jubilation carried on all around him, Smith said he didn’t want winning the district championship to be the last time the Eagles celebrate this season.
“The attitude now has to be that we’re making a run at state,” Smith said. “Our team is focused and we’re way too good to go one and done. The plan is we show up every day, we get better and better and hopefully we’ll be able to cut the nets down again.”