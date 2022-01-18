Elkhorn North easily defeats Broken Bow

Elkhorn North showed Broken Bow why they are the defending Class B state champions and one of the best teams in the state regardless of class.
The Class B, No. 2-rated and All-Class No. 10 Wolves (Omaha World-Herald) jumped all over the Class C-1, No. 7 Indians in the first half and never looked back in taking an 89-31 win Tuesday at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Elkhorn North led 60-22 at the break and forced 20 turnovers in the opening half.
Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley was impressed with the Wolves, who forced 26 total turnovers.
“They are ranked in the top 10 in the all-class rankings for a reason,” he said. “They are very good and have a great team.”
Sophomore Britt Prince also did a lot of damage as she scored 24 of her game-high 26 points in the first half, including 17 during a 23-2 Wolves run in the second quarter. Prince also had 10 rebounds and had seven steals against the Indians.
Early on, the Indians had two players on Prince almost the entire time, which allowed her teammates to get involved in the opening quarter. Reilly Palmer scored nine of her 17 points in the opening quarter to help Elkhorn North take an early 23-15 lead after the first quarter.
But Prince had seven points in the quarter with all of her baskets coming off steals, including a three-point play. Then she went off in the second quarter that helped give the Wolves the big lead at the break.
“Britt is a very good player who is going to make a college coach very happy in the future,” Cooksley said. “She just finds a way to score. She affected the game defensively early on by getting her points in transition on steals and layups.”
Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince, Britt’s mother, said she was impressed with what the Wolves did, especially on defense and thought her daughter did a great job getting teammates involved early when she was constantly double teamed.
“I thought we played solid defense tonight,” she said. “That was something we focused on. I thought we took them out of things they wanted to run.
“And Britt did a great job getting the ball to people she needed to when she was two people on her. She’s going to play unselfishly and find the open girl.”
Kailyn Scott led the Indians with 11 points, while Joscelyn Coleman added eight.
Cooksley said playing teams like Elkhorn North will do nothing but help the Indians but added that the Indians needed to do a better job taking care of the ball.