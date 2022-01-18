Elkhorn North easily defeats Broken Bow

But Prince had seven points in the quarter with all of her baskets coming off steals, including a three-point play. Then she went off in the second quarter that helped give the Wolves the big lead at the break.

“Britt is a very good player who is going to make a college coach very happy in the future,” Cooksley said. “She just finds a way to score. She affected the game defensively early on by getting her points in transition on steals and layups.”

Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince, Britt’s mother, said she was impressed with what the Wolves did, especially on defense and thought her daughter did a great job getting teammates involved early when she was constantly double teamed.

“I thought we played solid defense tonight,” she said. “That was something we focused on. I thought we took them out of things they wanted to run.

“And Britt did a great job getting the ball to people she needed to when she was two people on her. She’s going to play unselfishly and find the open girl.”

Kailyn Scott led the Indians with 11 points, while Joscelyn Coleman added eight.