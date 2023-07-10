For those of you who didn’t see 2023 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama make his debut for the San Antonio Spurs in the summer league, you’ll have to wait until at least the NBA opening day on Oct. 18.

France native Wembanyama, also known as Wemby, was shut down by the Spurs for the rest of the summer league season on Monday to prioritize his health and for good reason.

Myself included, fans experience awe and curiosity when he’s on the floor.

With comparisons of his floor being Greg Oden, who was picked No. 1 overall in 2007 and only lasted seven years due to injuries, or his ceiling being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s level, one of the top three greatest players of all time, he’s a wild wonder in my eyes.

Let’s start with the wild, aka, what makes him such a great player.

Officially standing at 7 foot, 3.5 inches according to the Spurs, Wemby is about 7-5 in shoes. That makes him around the seventh tallest player ever to play in the NBA.

He’s been playing professional basketball in Europe already for four years, playing against grown men and dominating.

In his first summer league game against the Charlotte Hornets and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, Wemby scored nine points on just 2 of 13 from the floor. However, he also had eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

But with the greatest expectations of a rookie since LeBron James, many people joked on social media that the game was enough reason alone to call him a bust already.

Wemby responded like a veteran, putting up 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks on 9 of 14 shooting from the floor.

I watched parts of both of his summer league games. It’s fairly easy to see why he’s a great player. His shot release is obviously one of the tallest in the NBA, meaning no one can really challenge his shot and if they do, it’s likely they end up fouling him. He can pull up for a mid-range jump shot whenever he wants, and he also shoots a one-legged three-point shot more often than anyone else in the league.

If Wemby is able to get more consistent at that, it could turn into a famous shot like Kareem sky hook, something that no one else has.

His rebounding skills come effortlessly, grabbing near double digit rebounds and reaching above defenders for tip ins.

What amazed me the most was his court vision. With a guard build, he can play point guard, get to his spots and his height allows him to see open teammates. In his first summer league game, he had a no-look dime on a fast break that left me mesmerized.

And let’s not forget his defensive impact, which immediately translates to today’s game. Multiple media pundits have said they believe he could average over three blocks a game, which has only been done three times ever in NBA history. And with his 8-foot wingspan, passing lanes will be even more covered up than usual when he’s on the court.

To make his career possibilities even crazier to think about, he’s being coached by Gregg Popovich, arguably the greatest NBA coach of all time.

Popovich just signed a new 5-year deal with the Spurs on Saturday night to keep him as a head coach. With Tim Duncan as his star player, he helped lead the Spurs to five NBA titles throughout the last 25 years and to me, I believe there’s no reason he can’t do it again.

Now for the wonder, aka, the concerns. Wemby has a similar build to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, who enters his second year in the league after playing college basketball for Gonzaga.

Holmgren, who was the No. 2 overall NBA draft pick last season, injured his foot last August and missed the entire season. Typically, the taller a player is, the larger the risk for a lower leg injury.

Players like Oden, Bill Walton, Ralph Sampson, Sam Bowie and Yao Ming come to mind of careers that were cut short.

However, there are instances like Kevin McHale, Blake Griffin or Joel Embiid, players who are injured early in their career but become healthier for a time in the middle of their career.

Wemby’s strength is also a factor. He stated after his first Summer League game that he needs to work on his conditioning. NBA players on average burn about 900-1,000 calories a game. He’s already listed at 230 pounds and skinny as a rail.

Again in his first Summer League game, a smaller guard ripped the ball right out of Wemby’s hands.

Fox Sports Colin Cowherd suggested on Monday on his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, that Wemby play only around 58 games this season and skip multiple road trips to stay at home, eat carbs and hit the weight room.

Holmgren used his year off to add 13 pounds to his frame. While I’m not sure Wemby should sit out a quarter of the season, it’s clear that it’s a concern.

Last but not least, Wemby doesn’t shoot at a high percentage. While his form looks rather good for his size and he shot 82% from the free throw line last season, he also shot 47% from the floor last season and 27.5%, both of which need to improve in order to reach his full potential.

My take? With the caveat of injuries, I believe he turns into a version of Kevin Durant but five inches taller. I think he’ll be a worse shooter than Durant but a better defender.

Will it turn out? Who knows? But one thing is for certain. I will be watching a lot more Spurs games this coming season.