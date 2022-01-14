Friday City Roundup: Grand Island Senior High girls claim Ord Invite title

GIRLS WRESTLING
Islanders win Ord Invite
ORD — Three champions helped the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team claim the Ord Invite title Friday.
Sandra Gutierrez (100 pounds), Lluvia Fierro (132) and Anyia Roberts (145) all won their weight classes to help the Islanders win the meet with 158 points, while second-place West Point-Beemer scored 97 points.
Jasmine Morales (second, 107), Cinthyn Juarez (fourth, 107), Genesis Solis (third, 120), Maria Lindo-Morente (third, 152), Meghan Hixon (third, 185) and Karma Marshall (third, 235) were the other top four medalists for Grand Island.
The Northwest wrestling team was also at Ord, where the Vikings had three two finishers in Emma Harb (second, 138) and Miah Kenny (second, 145) and Chloe Mader (second, 152). That effort allowed Northwest to finish fifth with 52 points.
Grand Island will be back in action at the Battle Creek Invite Monday, while Northwest hosts its home tournament Saturday.
Ord Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 158, West Point-Beemer 97, Sandhills Valley 68, O’Neill 57.5, Northwest 52, Crofton 41, South Loup 40, Ord 37, Minden 35, Stanton 35, Ainsworth 34, McCook 34, Arcadia-Loup City 23, Ansley 22, Battle Creek 21, Boone Central 12, Centura 6.
Championship results
100—Sandra Gutierrez, GI, pinned Aubree Stutzman, SL, 3:52; 107—Marianne Zuniga, SV, pinned Jasmine Morales, GI, 5:29; 114—Jolyn Pozehl, AIN, pinned Brisa Figueroa, WPB, 5:11; 120—Madisen Petersen, CRO, pinned Saije Phelps, SV, 1:42; 126—Brooklin Kuester, WPB, pinned Sage McCallum, GI, 2:25; 132—Lluvia Fierro, GI, pinned Isabelle Zuniga, SV, 2:47; 138—Koryn Kline, ORD pinned Emma Harb, NW, 4:42; 145—Anyia Roberts, GI, pinned Miah Kenny, NW, 5:06; 152—Makyla Pate, McC, maj. dec. Chloe Mader, NW, 12-7; 160—Paola Vergara, ON, dec. Jocelyn Ambriz, ANS, 6-1; 185—Lila Bloomer, SL, pinned Madelynne Jakubowski, ON, 1:54; 235—Claire Paasch, WPB, pinned Savannah Koch, MIN, 1:27.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 3 Crusaders routs Aquinas
Class C-1, No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic had no problems with David City Aquinas.
The Crusaders used a 19-0 second quarter to take control in a 58-23 win over the Monarchs.
Lucy Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Alyssa Wilson chipped in 10 and Chloe Cloud added 10.
GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said he was pleased with what he saw from the Crusaders, especially after coming off a loss to Class B, No. 5 York on Tuesday.
“We shot the ball better tonight and played together better with a lot of movement and screens on offense,” Mayfield said. “We got everyone in a lot and everyone contributed in someway. We had all but two players score but those players contributed a lot.”
The Crusaders will play at Wood River at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Aquinas (2-11) 11 0 6 6—23
Grand Island CC (10-4) 15 19 11 13—58
AQUINAS—Allisen Jelinek 3, Bianca Romshek 6, Gretchen Kozisek 2, Lacie Hartman 5, Claire Wisnieski 4, Jordyn Bohuslavsky 1.
GICC—Hannah Gellatly 2, Anna Tibbetts 6, Jenna Heidelk 5, Carolyn Maser 2, Alyssa Wilson 14, Bryndal Moody 2, Cloud Cloud 10, Lucy Ghaifan 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Grand Island CC rolls past Aquinas
The Class C-2, No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic used a strong third quarter to take control against David City Aquinas.
The Crusaders outscored the Monarchsd 19-6 in the third frame to help them take a 63-40 win Friday.
Marcus Lowry and Gil Jengmer each led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Isaac Herbek chipped in 16 points.
The Crusaders will be back in action against Adams Central next Saturday.
Aquinas (3-10) 11 13 6 10—40
Grand Island CC (11-2) 14 17 19 13—63
AQUINAS—Caleb Thege 10, John Prochaska 2, Clayton Zavodny 11, Dylan Andel 6, Bryant Stauffer 3, Krae Lavicky 3, Kailer Phol 2, Lydon DeWispelare 3.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Wargak Tut 1, Isaac Herbek 16, Marcus Lowry 19, Ishmael Nadir 6, Gil Jengmer 19, Payton Gangwish 2