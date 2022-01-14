Friday City Roundup: Grand Island Senior High girls claim Ord Invite title

GIRLS WRESTLING

Islanders win Ord Invite

ORD — Three champions helped the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team claim the Ord Invite title Friday.

Sandra Gutierrez (100 pounds), Lluvia Fierro (132) and Anyia Roberts (145) all won their weight classes to help the Islanders win the meet with 158 points, while second-place West Point-Beemer scored 97 points.

Jasmine Morales (second, 107), Cinthyn Juarez (fourth, 107), Genesis Solis (third, 120), Maria Lindo-Morente (third, 152), Meghan Hixon (third, 185) and Karma Marshall (third, 235) were the other top four medalists for Grand Island.

The Northwest wrestling team was also at Ord, where the Vikings had three two finishers in Emma Harb (second, 138) and Miah Kenny (second, 145) and Chloe Mader (second, 152). That effort allowed Northwest to finish fifth with 52 points.

Grand Island will be back in action at the Battle Creek Invite Monday, while Northwest hosts its home tournament Saturday.

Ord Invite

Team Standings