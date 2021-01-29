Friday city roundup

GICC girls defeat Bergan in consolation game

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team got a positive end to its week.

After an emotional week which saw the Crusader suffer their first loss of the season on Thursday and lose coach Stacia Rice, who was put on paid leave, they regrouped and defeated Archbishop Bergan 59-49 in the consolation game of the Centennial Conference Tournament Friday.

The Crusaders scored all 14 of their points from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. GICC interim coach Kevin Mayfield said that was key after Bergan cut a nine-point lead down to one with about 5 minutes to play.

“We made the free throws down the stretch when we needed to,” he said. “The girls didn’t panic when things got tight.”

Lucy Ghaifan, seeing her first action since led the Crusaders in almost a month, and Alyssa Wilson each led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Alexis Mudloff added 10. Mayfield said he couldn’t be happier for the players to get a win, especially since Bergan was the No. 2 seed who got beat by Kearney Catholic.