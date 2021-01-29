Friday city roundup

Basketball
GICC boys advance to Centennial finals
OMAHA — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team will play for the Centennial conference Tournament title.
The Class C-2, No. 1 Crusaders earned that right after defeating Archbishop Bergan 60-42 in the first tournament semifinal.
“I thought we played with good energy and good pace,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We were very defensively through the entire game.”
Dei Jengmer led GICC with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Lowry chipped in 12 points.
The Crusaders will get a rematch with C-1, No. 3 Kearney Catholic, who gave them their first loss of the season on Jan. 8.
“They are looking forward to it. I don’t think the kids cared who they were playing in the final, they just wanted to make it there,” Martinez said.
Bergan (10-7) 7 14 14 7—42
Grand Island CC (14-2) 18 16 12 14—60
BERGAN—Sam Slester 7, Jarett Boggs 1, Kade McIntyre 2, Gavin Logeman 12, Max Nosal 11, Shea Gossett 4, Lucas Pruss 5.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Russ Martinez 9, Koby Bales 9, Tanner Turek 2, Brayden Wenzl 2, Isaac Herbek 8, Marcus Lowry 12, Gil Jenger 2, Dei Jengmer 18.
GICC girls defeat Bergan in consolation game
The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team got a positive end to its week.
After an emotional week which saw the Crusader suffer their first loss of the season on Thursday and lose coach Stacia Rice, who was put on paid leave, they regrouped and defeated Archbishop Bergan 59-49 in the consolation game of the Centennial Conference Tournament Friday.
The Crusaders scored all 14 of their points from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. GICC interim coach Kevin Mayfield said that was key after Bergan cut a nine-point lead down to one with about 5 minutes to play.
“We made the free throws down the stretch when we needed to,” he said. “The girls didn’t panic when things got tight.”
Lucy Ghaifan, seeing her first action since led the Crusaders in almost a month, and Alyssa Wilson each led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Alexis Mudloff added 10. Mayfield said he couldn’t be happier for the players to get a win, especially since Bergan was the No. 2 seed who got beat by Kearney Catholic.
“I couldn’t be any happier for them. It was good to see smiles on their faces after the game,” Mayfield said. “We beat a very good team as they were the No. 2 seed. And we were the No. 1 seed so that shows you how good this conference is.”
Bergan (9-8) 17 13 3 16—49
Grand Island CC (15-1) 11 18 16 14—59
BERGAN—Summer Bojanski 11, Adisyn Mendlik 9, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 6, Lauren Baker 18, Anna Prauner 2, Carlee Hapke 3.
GICC—Raegan Gellatly 2, Alexis Mudloff 10, Jenna Heidlek 7, Grace Herbek 4, Alyssa Wilson 14, Carolyn Maser 8, Lucy Ghaifan 14.