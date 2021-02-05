Friday's City Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest avenges loss to Schuyler

SCHUYLER — Northwest’s offense clicked better the second time around against Schuyler.

The Vikings topped the Warriors 50-30 Friday to avenge a 36-34 loss in the Central Conference Tournament.

Northwest led 13-8 after the first quarter then outscored Schuyler 21-6 in the second to take a commanding 34-14 halftime lad.

Northwest (11-6) 13 21 10 6—50

Schuyler (8-11) 8 6 9 7—30

NORTHWEST—Janky 10, Anderson 9, Walford 10, Hartman 4, Brandt 4, Jensen 8, Buhrman 5.

SCHUYLER—Krill 12, Langemeier 12, Shinya 4, Velez 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest eases past Schuyler

SCHUYLER — All 14 players who suited up scored during Northwest’s 75-7 win over Schuyler Friday.

Shanae Suttles paced the Vikings with 16 points, while Madison Cushing chipped in eight.