Friday's City Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwest avenges loss to Schuyler
SCHUYLER — Northwest’s offense clicked better the second time around against Schuyler.
The Vikings topped the Warriors 50-30 Friday to avenge a 36-34 loss in the Central Conference Tournament.
Northwest led 13-8 after the first quarter then outscored Schuyler 21-6 in the second to take a commanding 34-14 halftime lad.
Northwest (11-6) 13 21 10 6—50
Schuyler (8-11) 8 6 9 7—30
NORTHWEST—Janky 10, Anderson 9, Walford 10, Hartman 4, Brandt 4, Jensen 8, Buhrman 5.
SCHUYLER—Krill 12, Langemeier 12, Shinya 4, Velez 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest eases past Schuyler
SCHUYLER — All 14 players who suited up scored during Northwest’s 75-7 win over Schuyler Friday.
Shanae Suttles paced the Vikings with 16 points, while Madison Cushing chipped in eight.
Northwest (10-10) 20 18 20 17—75
Schuyler 2 5 0 0—7
NORTHWEST—Taylor Retzlaff 3, Avyn Urbanski 7, Reba Mader 5, Macey Bosard 6, Ellie Apfel 7, Alexis Julesgard 7, Claire Caspersen 4, Taylor Paul 3, Shanae Suttles 15, Kobye Costilla 4, Katie O’Grady 2, Madison Cushing 8, Whitney Loman 2, Kinzi Havranek 2.
SCHUYLER—Jocelyn Tena 4, Kathryn Tzunux 3.